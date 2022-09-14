COTTAGE GROVE — Dodgeland junior Ava Raasch finished second individually in the girls cross country race in 20 minutes, 8 seconds to lead the Trojans to a fifth place finish at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday.
Seniors Tara Schaalma (18th, 22:23) and Sayrah Benzing (35th, 23:20) and juniors Lydia VandeBerg (36th, 23:27) and Sandra Osorio (38th, 23:35) also contributed to Dodgeland’s 129 score.
"Ava was outstanding again against an impressive field,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. "She raced the first mile in control before overtaking a number of very good runners. She ran on our state runner-up 1600 meter relay team, so she has a lot of speed and it’s going to be hard for anyone to try to outkick her. Tera has been the big surprise for us this year, a senior out for the first time and medaling in her third straight meet."
The Lake Mills girls took seventh with 179 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (19th, 22:25), senior Jenna Hosey (34th, 23:19), freshman. Asha Herald (39th, 23:36), senior Madison Hahn (43rd, 23:48) and junior Olivia Klubertanz (44th, 23:54) also scored for the L-Cats.
Waterloo’s girls were tenth with 300 points. Junior Cordelia Webber (58th, 27:45), senior Maddelyn Webster (59th, 28:09), sophomores Corryn Retzloff (60th, 28:48) and Sydney Gordon (61st, 29:51) and junior Alesa Sheshina (62nd, 29:53) scored for the Pirates.
Dodgeland’s boys took seventh with 143 points. Senior Logan Pickart (sixth, 17:34), sophomore Colton Pickart (24th, 18:50), senior Zak Reinwald (32nd, 19:27), sophomore Karson Marquardt (40th, 20:03) and freshman Ryan Romero (41st, 20:04) scored for the Trojans.
"Logan set a new PR tonight,” Smanz said. "He’s been able to stay so focused during races and is just so mentally tough. He’s gaining that valuable experience running with the leaders. We ran against some bigger schools tonight and a meet like this will only help us progress and improve. It’s a larger meet where all our runners will have someone around them the entire time."
Lake Mills finished eighth in boys competition with a 145 score. Sophomore Braxton Walter (13th, 18:21), junior James Hafenstein (17th, 18:29), sophomore Max Kressner (31st, 19:19), senior Landon Dierkes (37th, 19:49) and freshman Jack Vogel (47th, 20:21) scored for the L-Cats.
Waterloo’s boys finished 11th with 236 points. Freshman Isaac Opsteen (33rd, 19:29), junior Matteo Cefalu (39th, 20:01), sophomores Owen Koele (42nd, 20:10) and Harrison Schaefer (56th, 21:01) and senior Dominic Cefalu (66th, 21:56) scored for the Pirates.
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 45, Deerfield/Cambridge 62, Westby 74, Darlington 76, Dodgeland 129, Wisconsin Dells 165, Lake Mills 179, Whitewater 181, East Troy 263, Waterloo 300
Team scores — boys: Wisconsin Dells 109, Darlington 115, Whitewater 115, Westby 127, New Glarus/Monticello 136, Pardeeville 137, Dodgeland 143, Lake Mills 145, Deerfield/Cambridge 153, East Troy 207, Waterloo 236
