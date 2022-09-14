COTTAGE GROVE — Dodgeland junior Ava Raasch finished second individually in the girls cross country race in 20 minutes, 8 seconds to lead the Trojans to a fifth place finish at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday.

Seniors Tara Schaalma (18th, 22:23) and Sayrah Benzing (35th, 23:20) and juniors Lydia VandeBerg (36th, 23:27) and Sandra Osorio (38th, 23:35) also contributed to Dodgeland’s 129 score.

