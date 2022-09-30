SLINGER — Dodgeland junior Ava Raasch was the top female finisher among small schools in a time of 20 minutes, 36 seconds at the Slinger Owl Invitational on Thursday.
Freshman Angelina Prill placed fifth in 21:44 and junior Sandra Osorio was 31st in 25:04 for Dodgeland’s incomplete girls team.
Our girls team is going through some sickness and injury problem right now,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said.
"We ended up running incomplete but still placed two girls in the top five including Ava Raasch who took home the individual title (her third title this season) and Angelina Prill who placed fifth. We’re hoping to have everyone back and healthy in two weeks for our conference meet.”
Dodgeland’s boys won the small school title with 51 points.
Logan Pickart was the top finishers among small school runners with a winning time of 17:49. Colton Pickart (eighth, 19:07), Karson Marquardt (11th, 19:30), Ryan Romero (13th, 19:34) and Zak Reinwald (18th, 20:01) also scored for the Trojans.
"Our boys team just nailed it tonight with their 36 point victory," Smanz said. "We worked hard on both Monday and Tuesday and expected to maybe have some tired legs on the tough and hilly Slinger course. They exceeded our expectations. They are coming together and still working to that goal of conference and sectionals.
"Logan Pickart ran in third for the first part of the race. After catching both runners up a hill he just dominated and pulled away for a 32 second win."
Small school boys: Dodgeland 51, Washington homeschool 87, Elkhart Lake-Glenbuelah 94, Lomira 113, Kewaskum 118, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 119, Horicon 145, Living Word Lutheran 145
