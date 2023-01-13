Luther Prep junior guard Ben Vasold goes up strong during second half action against Poynette on Thursday at LPS. Vasold led all scorers with 23 points and added 10 rebounds for the Phoenix in a 57-55 loss.
Junior forward Brett Hackbart hit the go-ahead free throws with 23 seconds remaining as Poynette rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to knock off Luther Prep’s boys basketball team 57-55 in a Capitol North game on Thursday at LPS.
“We were up nine at the half and we led by 14 at one point in the first half,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We just had a real bad stretch second half where we just couldn’t score. Poynette hit big 3s and free throws when they needed it. We just couldn’t get enough big baskets when we needed them.”
Poynette (6-5, 2-0 in conference) scored 40 second half points and led 48-45 with less than four minutes remaining. Junior guard Ben Fix tied the game at 48-48 with one of his two 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Junior guard Ben Vasold drove the lane and scored a go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left as Luther Prep (6-3, 0-2) took a 55-54 lead.
Hackbart drew contact in the lane on Poynette’s ensuing possession and hit both free throws. Vasold drove the lane again and this time kicked the ball out to a wide open senior forward Jude Peterson in the corner, but the shot would not fall. Senior guard Kamden O’Connor grabbed the defensive rebound for Poynette and made 1-of-2 free throws with six seconds to go. Vasold got off a contested 3 from the left elbow at the buzzer which didn’t fall.
“Fix did a nice job,” coach Vasold said. “We ran a couple plays for him. He knocked down one 3. Another went in and out. We look for him to be a scorer for us. He shoos with confidence. We need that out of him. At the end, Ben drove middle and hit Pederson. We trust him with that shot. It was a couple inches off, unfortunately.”
Ben Vasold led all scorers with 23 points and added 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
