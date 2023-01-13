Junior forward Brett Hackbart hit the go-ahead free throws with 23 seconds remaining as Poynette rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to knock off Luther Prep’s boys basketball team 57-55 in a Capitol North game on Thursday at LPS.

“We were up nine at the half and we led by 14 at one point in the first half,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We just had a real bad stretch second half where we just couldn’t score. Poynette hit big 3s and free throws when they needed it. We just couldn’t get enough big baskets when we needed them.”

