POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst combined to strike out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter as host Poynette topped Lakeside Lutheran 10-0 in a Capitol North softball game on Thursday.

The defending state champion Pumas scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings. Megan Gunderson and Brooke Steinhorst drove in three runs apiece.

