Poynette pitchers no-hit Warriors Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 14, 2023

POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst combined to strike out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter as host Poynette topped Lakeside Lutheran 10-0 in a Capitol North softball game on Thursday.

The defending state champion Pumas scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings. Megan Gunderson and Brooke Steinhorst drove in three runs apiece.

Lowenberg started and earned the victory, striking out nine in four innings. Steinhorst worked a 1-2-3 fifth to end it.

"We struggled against some really good pitching," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Poynette hit the ball well too."

POYNETTE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (5)
Lakeside 000 00 — 0 0 4
Poynette 155 0x — 11 9 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook L; 4-9-11-9-4-4; P: Lowenberg W; 4-0-0-0-9-0; Steinhorst 1-0-0-0-1-0.

Leading hitters — P: Gunderson 2x2, Steinhorst 2x3, Lowenberg 2x3 (2 2B), Wagner 2x2 (2B)
