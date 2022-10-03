JUNEAU — Junior running back Dakota Sturgill rushed for two touchdowns and junior quarterback Cal Hush had one touchdown pass and ran for a score in Waterloo’s 57-8 Eastern Suburban Conference rout of Dodgeland on Friday.

Sturgill scored on runs of 16 and 30 yards in the first quarter for Waterloo (5-2, 3-2 in conference). In the second quarter, Hush broke off a 96-yard TD run, then threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Benny Marshall.

