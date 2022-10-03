JUNEAU — Junior running back Dakota Sturgill rushed for two touchdowns and junior quarterback Cal Hush had one touchdown pass and ran for a score in Waterloo’s 57-8 Eastern Suburban Conference rout of Dodgeland on Friday.
Sturgill scored on runs of 16 and 30 yards in the first quarter for Waterloo (5-2, 3-2 in conference). In the second quarter, Hush broke off a 96-yard TD run, then threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Benny Marshall.
Freshman running back Ben Ugorji added two TD runs for the Pirates, who rolled up 306 yards on the ground.
Sophomore backup Caleb Bullock threw a third quarter TD pass to junior receiver Ryan Sturgill covering 26 yards.
Dodgeland (0-7, 0-5) scored in the fourth quarter on senior quarterback Colin Wagner’s 11-yard TD pass to senior tight end Christian Feller.
Next Friday, Waterloo hosts Clinton while Dodgeland travels to Horicon to play Horicon/Hustisford.
WATERLOO 57, DODGELAND 8
Waterloo 13 28 8 8 — 57
Dodgeland 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
W — D. Sturgill 16 run (Hush kick)
W — D. Sturgill 30 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
W — Hush 96 run (Lauersdorf run)
W — Marshall 34 pass from Hush (Hush kick)
W — B. Ugorji 74 run (Hush kick)
W — Setz 2 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
W — R. Sturgill 26 pass from Bullock (Bullock run)
Fourth Quarter
D — Feller 11 pass from Wagner (Wagner run)
W — B. Ugorji 16 run (Bullock run)
Team statistics — Total offense: W 404, D 185. Rushing: W 17-306, D 42-107. Passing: W 98, D 78. Fumbles-lost W 1-1, D 0-0.
Individual statistics — Rushing: W, Hush 3-116, B. Ugorji 3-105, D. Sturgill 5-63. D Johnson 11-52, Roy 11-45. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — W, Hush 3-5-2, Bullock 2-2-0. D, Johnson 1-3-1, Wagner 7-10-1. Receiving: W, Setz 1-26, R. Sturgill 2-31, Marshall 1-34. D Johnson 2-30, Feller 4-45
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.