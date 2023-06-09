MADISON — Waterloo scored the go-ahead run on an error in the seventh inning, rallying to beat Stratford 6-5 in a WIAA Division 4 State Softball Tournament semifinal at Goodman Diamond at the campus of the University of Wisconsin on Thursday night.

The third-seeded Pirates (16-5) advance to face fourth-seeded Iola-Scandinavia (23-9), which won 5-3 earlier in the day over top-seeded Grantsburg (26-5), in Saturday’s state championship game scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

