Waterloo first baseman Katrina Freund gets a fist bump after hitting a shallow fly ball single to left during the third inning of a Division 4 state semifinal softball game against Stratford on Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Waterloo rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5.
Waterloo right fielder Alix McCarthy makes a clutch running catch to for the final out of the fourth inning of a Division 4 state softball game against Stratford on Thursday in Madison. Waterloo trailed 5-0 but came back to win 6-5.
Waterloo second baseman Leeah Dorn looks to the umpire for the call after tagging out a Stratford base runner during the fourth inning of a Division 4 state semifinal on Thursday in Madison. The Pirates got the call and went on to beat Stratford 6-5.
Waterloo shortstop Ava Jaehnke catches a shallow pop fly for the out during a Division 4 state semifinal against Stratford on Thursday in Madison. Waterloo advanced to the championship game with a 6-5 victory.
MADISON — Waterloo scored the go-ahead run on an error in the seventh inning, rallying to beat Stratford 6-5 in a WIAA Division 4 State Softball Tournament semifinal at Goodman Diamond at the campus of the University of Wisconsin on Thursday night.
The third-seeded Pirates (16-5) advance to face fourth-seeded Iola-Scandinavia (23-9), which won 5-3 earlier in the day over top-seeded Grantsburg (26-5), in Saturday’s state championship game scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
