RIVERDALE — Junior quarterback Cal Hush threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns in Waterloo’s 42-0 win over Riverdale on Friday.
Waterloo (2-0) rolled up 382 yards of total offense. Junior running back Dakota Sturgill rushed eight times for 104 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Rick Ugorji caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score.
Junior linebacker Owen Haseleu led the defense with six total tackles. Ugorji had five solo tackles. Ryan Sturgill and Keegan Lauersdorf each had interceptions.
Waterloo hosts Markesan to open Eastern Suburban Conference play on Friday. The Pirates have outscored their first two opponents 84-0. The Hornets enter the game 2-0 after a 28-21 win at Laconia. Quarterback Ryan Mast threw three touchdown pass and Markesan put up 234 yards rushing in the victory.
WATERLOO 42, RIVERDALE 0
Waterloo 14 21 7 0 — 42
Riverdale 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
W — Ugorji 3 pass from Hush (Hush kick)
W — Sturgill 20 run (Hush kick)
Second Quarter
W — Ugorji 9 run (Hush kick)
W — Marshall 6 pass from Hush (Hush kick)
W — Firari 10 pass from Hush (Hush kick)
Third Quarter
W — Haseleu 60 pass from Hush (Hush kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: W 19, R 9. By rush: W 7, R 6. By pass: W 12, R 1. By penalty: W 0, R 2. Total offense: W 382, R 142. Rushing: W 22-147 R 39-93. Passing: W 208, R 49. Fumbles-lost: W 2-1, R 2-2. Penalties: W 7-45, R 1-5
Individual statistics — Rushing: W Sturgill 8-104, Ugorji 11-55. R Bailey 10-33, Chitwood 16-32. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — W, Hush 12-19-0, Bullock 2-4-0, R Kinyon 2-8-2, Bailey 0-1-0. Receiving: W Marshall 6-84, Haseleu 1-60. R Bailey 2-49
