DEERFIELD - An eight-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Deerfield a 9-3 nonconference victory over Waterloo's baseball team on Friday.

Waterloo (5-15) scored two runs in the first inning and one more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead, but Deerfield (21-4) responded with nine unanswered runs to earn the victory.

