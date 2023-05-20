Pirates can't hold leads in losses to Deerfield, New Glarus Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEERFIELD - An eight-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Deerfield a 9-3 nonconference victory over Waterloo's baseball team on Friday.Waterloo (5-15) scored two runs in the first inning and one more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead, but Deerfield (21-4) responded with nine unanswered runs to earn the victory.Trevor Firari had three hits including two doubles and an RBI for the Pirates. He also took the loss in middle relief.Waterloo hosts Columbus on Monday.DEERFIELD 9, WATERLOO 3Waterloo 200 100 0 - 3 7 1Deerfield 000 108 X - 9 8 1Leading hitters - W (Firari 3x3, 2B (2), D (Fisher 3x4, 2B (2), Hahn 2x3, 2B, Drobac 2BPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - W (Aubart 5-4-1-1-3-0, Firari L 0.1-2-7-7-0-4, Haseleu 0.2-2-1-0-1-0), D (Brattlie 5-7-3-1-4-1, Drobac L 1-0-0-0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-0-0-1-0)NEW GLARUS 9, WATERLOO 8NEW GLARUS - Easton Dreyfus hit a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift New Glarus to a 9-8 Capitol South baseball win over Waterloo on Thursday.Cameron Tschanz drove in three runs for Waterloo. Cooper Setz, Jordan Cook and Cal Hush each had two hits. Owen Haseleu took the loss in relief.NEW GLARUS 9, WATERLOO 8Waterloo 002 310 2 - 8 11 3New Glarus 000 170 1 - 9 13 3Leading hitters - W (Setz 2x4, Cook 2x4, Hush 2x4, Haseleu 2B), NG (L. Mihlbauer 2x4, A. Mihlbauer 2x4, Dreyfus 3x5, Palmer 2x3, Hauser 2x3, Roth 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - W (Tschanz 4.1-11-7-6-0-2, Jaehnke 1.2-1-1-0-1-2, Haseleu L 0.1-1-1-0-0-2), NG (L. Mihlbauer W 7-11-8-3-2-0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
