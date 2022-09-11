Rick Ugorji
CAMBRIDGE — Junior Ryan Sturgill and senior Rick Ugorji combined for five rushing touchdowns in Waterloo’s 57-28 Eastern Suburban Conference rout of Cambridge on Friday.

Sturgill ran it six times for 86 yards and three touchdowns, while Ugorji had 20 carries for 170 yards and two scores. Dakota Sturgill added 59 rushing yards and Waterloo’s sixth rushing score of the night. Junior quarterback Cal Hush completed 16-of-30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Benny Marshall had both receiving touchdowns and finished with seven catches for 135 yards.

