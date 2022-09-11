CAMBRIDGE — Junior Ryan Sturgill and senior Rick Ugorji combined for five rushing touchdowns in Waterloo’s 57-28 Eastern Suburban Conference rout of Cambridge on Friday.
Sturgill ran it six times for 86 yards and three touchdowns, while Ugorji had 20 carries for 170 yards and two scores. Dakota Sturgill added 59 rushing yards and Waterloo’s sixth rushing score of the night. Junior quarterback Cal Hush completed 16-of-30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Benny Marshall had both receiving touchdowns and finished with seven catches for 135 yards.
Cambridge quarterback Matt Buckman completed 15-of-27 passes for 229 yards and three scores for the Blue Jays.
Waterloo (3-1, 1-1 in conference) finished with 654 yards of total offense and held Cambridge (0-4, 0-2) to just 41 rushing yards on 16 carries.
The Pirates host Marshall next Friday.
WATERLOO 57, CAMBRIDGE 28
Waterloo 8 14 35 0 — 57
Cambridge 0 15 13 0 — 28
First Quarter
W — Safety, 7:17.
W — Rick Ugorji two-yard run, 2:57. (Cal Hush kick).
Second Quarter
C — Marco Damini 47-yard pass from Matt Buckman, 10:46. (Damini conversion).
W — Benny Marshall 35-yard pass from Cal Hush, 2:42. (Hush kick).
W — Andy Carillo 3-yard run, 0:40. (Hush kick).
C — Roman Leto 60-yard pass from Buckman, 0:38. (Sam Hansen kick).
Third Quarter
W — Ryan Sturgill 3-yard run, 4:14. (Hush kick).
W — Ugorji 11-yard run (Hush kick).
Fourth Quarter
C — Kiefer Parish 11-yard pass from Buckman, 11:55. (Hansen kick).
W — Marshall 19-yard pass from Hush, 6:41. (Hush kick).
C — Buckman 2-yard run, 5:59. (Extra point failed).
