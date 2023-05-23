Parker Winghart had two hits and drove in the only run of the game in Luther Prep’s 1-0 nonconference baseball victory over Johnson Creek on Monday at LPS.
Luther Prep (7-15) scored the winning run in the third inning. Micah Westendorf drew a one-out walk, Silas Winkel sacrificed him over and Winghart drove him in with a double to the left center alley.
Owen Proctor threw six scoreless innings and earned the decision, allowing three hits with one strikeout and one walk. Johnson Creek (17-4) threatened in the seventh when Dylan Bredlow reached on a bunt single and Lucas Hartz hit a one-out single to right.
Phoenix reliever Joey Olson got the next two batters to pop out to end the threat.
Dugg Hartwig pitched well in defeat, allowing one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
“This was a very well pitched game by both Hartwig of Johnson Creek and Proctor of LPS,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
“Both were consistently around the plate and let their defenses work. We turned an important liner to 6-3 double play in the first after Creek started the game with two crisp singles.
“In the fourth, Owen hit the first batter but then enticed a 6-4-2 double play. Our defense was as good as it has been all year long. Owen had a little control problems in the first inning but then settled down and ended up throwing only 65 pitches through six complete innings. He has really come a long way as the season has progressed.”
Luther Prep plays at Marshall while Johnson Creek hosts East Troy today.
LUTHER PREP 1, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Luther Prep 001 000 X — 1 4 0
Leading hitters — LP (Winghart 2x3, 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Hartwig L 6-4-1-1-4-2), LP (Proctor W 6-3-0-0-1-1, Olson S 1-2-0-0-0-0)
