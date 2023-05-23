Parker Winghart had two hits and drove in the only run of the game in Luther Prep’s 1-0 nonconference baseball victory over Johnson Creek on Monday at LPS.

Luther Prep (7-15) scored the winning run in the third inning. Micah Westendorf drew a one-out walk, Silas Winkel sacrificed him over and Winghart drove him in with a double to the left center alley.

