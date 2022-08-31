Katie Schmidt
Katie Schmidt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Luther Prep’s girls tennis team, which defeated Big Foot 6-1 on Tuesday at LPS.

 Kevin Wilson

Luther Prep’s girls tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Big Foot on Tuesday at LPS.

The Phoenix won all six victories in straight sets. They travel to play Columbus on Thursday.

