Phoenix win home tennis opener over Big Foot Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 31, 2022 45 min ago Katie Schmidt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Luther Prep's girls tennis team, which defeated Big Foot 6-1 on Tuesday at LPS. Kevin Wilson Luther Prep's girls tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Big Foot on Tuesday at LPS.The Phoenix won all six victories in straight sets. They travel to play Columbus on Thursday.LUTHER PREP 6, BIG FOOT 1SinglesNo. 1 — Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Lauren Decker (BF) 6-0 , 6-0No. 2 — Josie Giroux (BF) def. Emma Slayton (LP) 6-0, 4-6, 11-9No. 3 — Aquila Palacios (LP) def. Nicole Counter (BF) 7-6 (1), 6-2No. 4 — Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (LP) def. Keileen Weberpal (BF) 6-1 , 6-1DoublesNo. 1 — Elise Schmidt/Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Kara Rees/Gabby Klein (BF) 6-1, 6-0No. 2 — Olivia Metzger/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) def. Hannah Grever/Robin Cronin (BF) 6-1, 6-1No. 3 — Mae Stangl/Lina Schroeder (LP) def. Mya Gonzalez/Ryann Grunow (BF) 6-0 , 6-2
