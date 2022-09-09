Luther Prep’s boys soccer team beat Wayland Academy 6-4 on Friday at LPS.
Both teams came ready to play as the first 15 minutes saw dangerous opportunities on both ends of the pitch. The Phoenix struck first as Brandon Bode sent in a perfect ground pass to Owen Schultz who scored his first varsity goal.
After ten minutes of constant pressure, Phoenix striker Abe Schlomer sent a through pass to Max Lake who finished from 14 yards away. After some more great back-and-forth soccer, a penalty in the box was committed in the box which allowed Wayland’s Arda Oz to strike from the penalty spot.
Just two minutes later saw Luther Prep’s Max Lake dance around four defenders to put the home team up 3-1 at the halftime whistle.
Walynad, though, was not finished as they scored just 30 seconds into the second half as Berat Nezirler scored one of the prettiest goals of the season with a 25 yard rocket. Luther Prep held serve as sophomore Will Archer scored a hustle goal to put LPS up by two goals again.
Only five minutes later, fellow sophomore Brandon Bode scored on a calm and collected shot from 16 yards out with Mason Busse getting the assist.
Just two minutes after that, Nain Palacios scored off of a free kick with a perfectly placed shot which curled around the wall. Wayland Academy scored their final two goals on penalty kicks just five minutes apart as Berat Nezirler scored the first and Emre Kocer netted the second.
“Wayland Academy didn’t quit, and our guys dealt with a lot of adversity to earn this gutsy win,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "We had many solid shots on frame and every goal was needed today."
Luther Prep will play at the Wisconsin Dells at 6:45 on Tuesday.
