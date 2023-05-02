Phoenix swept by Lake Country Lutheran Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Luther Prep's baseball team was swept by Lake Country Lutheran 16-5 and 17-3 on Saturday at LPS.The Phoenix (3-9) host Lake Mills today.Game 1LAKE COUNTRY 16, LUTHER PREP 5Lake Country 122 212 6 - 16 20 0Luther Prep 012 000 0 - 5 6 3Leading hitters - LCL (Benes 3x6, Flinton 2x2, Poellot 2x4, 2B, Schieffer 2x3, 3B, HR, Skrzypchak 3x5, 2B, Merten 2x3, 2B, Baranyk 2x5, Thies 2x5), LP (Olson 2B, Westendorf 2B, Winghart 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - Skrzypchak W 6-6-5-5-11-3, Howard 1-0-0-0-1-0), LP (Winkel L 3.2-9-7-5-0-3, Proctor 3.1-11-9-7-2-2)Game 2LAKE COUNTRY 17, LUTHER PREP 3Lake Country 513 80 - 17 10 1Luther Prep 000 03 - 3 6 2Leading hitters - LCL (Flinton 2x3, Poellot 2x4, 2B, Menzel HR), LP (Winghart 2x3, Westendorf 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - LCL (Baranyk W, 5-6-3-3-2-2), LP (Winghart L 3.1-6-10-7-7-4, Mantel 0-2-5-2-0-2, Westendorf 0.2-2-2-2-0-0, Krebs 1-0-0-0-0-0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
