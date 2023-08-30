Luther Prep’s volleyball team swept Columbus 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 in the Capitol North opener on Tuesday at LPS.

Mady Eckl had eight kills and Ally Cole added seven for Luther Prep (4-2, 1-0 in conference). Lydia Vasold put up 15 assists while Naomi Bortulin added 13 assists and four aces. Emma Neyhart had one block. Kayla Hunter finished with 10 digs.

  
Load comments