Luther Prep senior outside hitter Cassie Piel (left) and sophomore middle Emma Neyhart (right) defend at the net during a Capitol North volleyball match against Columbus on Tuesday at LPS. The Phoenix won 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.
Luther Prep junior outside hitter Mady Eckl attacks during a Capitol North volleyball match against Columbus on Tuesday at LPS. Eckl had a team-high eight kills to lead the Phoenix to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Luther Prep junior middle Ally Cole wins this battle at the net during a Capitol North volleyball match against Columbus on Tuesday at LPS. Cole had seven kills for the Phoenix in their 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Luther Prep’s volleyball team swept Columbus 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 in the Capitol North opener on Tuesday at LPS.
Mady Eckl had eight kills and Ally Cole added seven for Luther Prep (4-2, 1-0 in conference). Lydia Vasold put up 15 assists while Naomi Bortulin added 13 assists and four aces. Emma Neyhart had one block. Kayla Hunter finished with 10 digs.
