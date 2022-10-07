Luther Prep senior libero Anna Kieselhorst receives the serve during a recent match against Lakeside Lutheran. Kieselhorst served eight aces and added 11 digs for the Phoenix in a 25-10, 26-17, 25-15 Capitol North win over Lake Mills on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep beat Lake Mills in a Capitol North volleyball match 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday at LPS.
Emma Bortulin had 13 kills and 14 digs for Luther Prep (21-7, 8-1 in conference). Molly Fitzsimmons put up 21 assists while Sophia Eckl added 11 assists. Sam Fisch had 12 kills and two blocks. Anna Kieselhorst served eight aces and came up with 11 digs.
“This was our last regular season home game and we knew we wanted to come out strong right from the start,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “Our seniors all had a great night and it was fun to see them play together and come away with a win tonight.”
Bella Pitta had four kills and one block for Lake Mills (6-22, 3-5). Averi Tomlin and Maddie Sanchez each added three kills. Emily Wollin put up eight assists and served two aces while Debra Bruce added five assists. Marris Topel had 12 digs.
Luther Prep competes at the Shoreland Lutheran Slam on Saturday.
The LPS JV won 25-17, 25-18, 25-14. The LPS JV2 team won 25-14, 25-21, 25-14.
