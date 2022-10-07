Anna Kieselhorst
Luther Prep senior libero Anna Kieselhorst receives the serve during a recent match against Lakeside Lutheran. Kieselhorst served eight aces and added 11 digs for the Phoenix in a 25-10, 26-17, 25-15 Capitol North win over Lake Mills on Thursday at LPS.

 Kevin Wilson

Luther Prep beat Lake Mills in a Capitol North volleyball match 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday at LPS.

Emma Bortulin had 13 kills and 14 digs for Luther Prep (21-7, 8-1 in conference). Molly Fitzsimmons put up 21 assists while Sophia Eckl added 11 assists. Sam Fisch had 12 kills and two blocks. Anna Kieselhorst served eight aces and came up with 11 digs.

