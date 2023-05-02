MAZOMANIE - Katie Schoeneck scored two goals and added an assist in Luther Prep's 4-0 Capitol Conference victory over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Monday.
"The wind was definitely a factor tonight," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "It was gusting over 20 miles per hour on and off the entire game. We came out hot with a nice build up from the back row which led to a slip pass from Olivia Enter to find Katie Schoeneck 1v1 and she found a corner.
"Our second goal was a similar build-up, using 5 or 6 passes to get Katie to the corner to find Heather Wendt for our second score. On the third goal, Katie got it in some open space and took it herself past a few defenders and found the goal again. Emma Neyhart’s second half goal was a nice shot from about 20 yards out, after shaking a couple of defenders."
Reba Schroeder made 10 saves for the Phoenix (5-1-1, 2-1 in conference).
"We certainly didn’t play perfectly," Archer said. "We had moments where Heights got quite a few shots off and out-hustled us. But Reba and the defense held strong for a clean sheet. It’s also nice when your senior captain can come out on a Monday after a weekend off and tally five points for you. Katie’s leading the way for us, and we’ll need it again tomorrow night when we play Lodi in another important Capitol Conference game."
LUTHER PREP 4, WIS. HEIGHTS/BARNEVELD 0
Luther Prep 3 1 - 4
Wis. Heights 0 0 - 0
LP - Schoeneck (Enter) 4:28
LP - Wendt (Schoeneck) 35:02
LP - Schoeneck 37:44
LP - Neyhart 69:42
Saves - LP (Schroeder 10), WH (Mickelson 5)
