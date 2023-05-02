MAZOMANIE - Katie Schoeneck scored two goals and added an assist in Luther Prep's 4-0 Capitol Conference victory over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Monday.

"The wind was definitely a factor tonight," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "It was gusting over 20 miles per hour on and off the entire game. We came out hot with a nice build up from the back row which led to a slip pass from Olivia Enter to find Katie Schoeneck 1v1 and she found a corner.

