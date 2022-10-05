Luther Prep junior forward Abraham Schlomer (4) celebrates his first half goal with teammates Owen Schultz (20) and Noah Koelpin during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match against Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday at LPS. The Phoenix won 2-0.
Luther Prep senior defender Matthew Nelson clears the ball during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match against Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday at LPS. The Phoenix held CD United to three shots on goal and won 2-0.
Luther Prep senior midfielder/defender Nain Palacios launches the ball into the attacking third during a Capitol Conference boys soccer match against Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday at LPS. Palacios had a first half assist to help the Phoenix win 2-0.
Luther Prep’s boys soccer team beat Cambridge/Deerfield United 2-0 in a Capitol Conference match on Tuesday at LPS.
Luther Prep came into the match hobbled with three starters out and one starter nursing a nagging foot injury, so they needed everyone to give a great effort. The team did just that.
The Phoenix won the entire first half by being the aggressors and winning most 50/50 balls. This led to a continuous attack on goal which led to the opening goal, a fine finish from Abe Schlomer off of an assist from Nain Palacios.
Even though Luther Prep (4-7-2, 2-2-2 in conference) kept up the attack, the United defense held tough only giving up the one first-half goal.
After the halftime break, United (6-6-1, 2-3-1) took the offensive and really won the second half with more possession and with more quality chances on goal. Luther Prep’s defense held tough, though, and held on to shut out the visitors.
Luther Prep even added a surprise goal as Will Archer gathered a loose ball and struck the net from 16 yards out. The Phoenix needed that win as it had been almost one month since their last win.
“Our guys played very well today, especially because we had so many guys playing in new spots because of all of our injuries,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “Hats off to the guys for earning that win.”
Luther Prep hosts Sugar River on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
