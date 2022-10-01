Luther Prep allowed a three-score lead late in the first half to dwindle down to a one-score lead, but the Phoenix went into halftime knowing they would receive the second half kickoff.
Time for a statement drive.
Junior running back Calvin Burow returned the kickoff 20 yards, and Luther Prep marched 60 yards in six plays for a score. Four rushing plays resulted in chunk yardage, including Burow’s 35-yard touchdown run.
The Phoenix went on to score twice more while shutting out Saint Thomas More over the final 24 minutes to earn a 38-12 homecoming victory on Friday at Umnus Field.
"We didn’t make lot of changes,” a water bucket drenched Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said after the game. "We just came out did our thing and scored. Guys blocked and ran hard, exactly what we needed to start the second half.”
Burow, who started at tailback for the third consecutive week in place of injured junior Arthur Robinson, finished the game with 15 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
“It's been good,” Burow said. "I am just happy to fill in for Arthur. I’m just happy to step up and our line has been really getting it done. I mean, it’s not just me, it's what those trench dogs are doing, pushing through, giving me holes to run through.
"We knew we had to come back (to start the second half) and make a point of emphasis to let them know we were here to to win and that’s what we did.”
Luther Prep (4-3, 3-2 Metro Classic) took a 19-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Senior fullback Parker Winghart returned from injury and had another huge night in the passing game, catching five passes for 96 yards and two scores.
The Phoenix drove 80 yards on their second series to pay dirt. Burow and senior fullback Chuy had first down runs of 15 and 14 yards, respectively, and then junior quarterback Ben Vasold hit Winghart over the top for a 42-yard touchdown with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
On Luther Prep’s next series, Winghart made a leaping catch for a 15-yard gain on a fourth-and-5 play to Thomas More’s 25-yard line. Five plays later, Burow walked in standing up from 3 yards out to put the Phoenix up 13-0.
Luther Prep’s defense forced four punts to start the game, and the Phoenix cashed in after the last one. Facing fourth-and-8 from the 38, they called Winghart’s number again and when he got behind the defense, Vasold put the ball on him perfectly and he raced in to give Luther Prep a 19-0 advantage with 5:59 left in the half.
"It’s a lot of work in practice, going day in, day out,” Winghart said. "I was out (with injury) last week, so it just made it that much better coming back this week and this being homecoming made it that much better.
“I’ve just worked on the first team O on scout team, going against our D, trying to run that flag route or anything over the middle. (Ben and I), we both know exactly where I am going to be, coming across the safety or over the top, whatever it takes. Beautiful balls from Ben. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Vasold finished 6-of-11 for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
"Ben was throwing the ball really well,” Gregorius said. "It’s great to have Parker back. He really adds another dimension to our offense. Calvin ran hard. Chuy ran hard. The line did a great job blocking. Good team effort.”
Saint Thomas More (2-5, 0-5) closed the half with two quick scores. Senior quarterback Jacob Brooks scrambled to his left and hit senior receiver Nick Felske for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:08 left in the half. After the Cavaliers recovered an onside kick, Brooks once again escaped the pocket to his left and found a wide open senior receiver Ryan Andrzejewski for a 26-yard scoring strike with 48 seconds to go until halftime.
Saint Thomas More failed on both two-point conversion attempts. Senior linebacker Sam DeBruin dropped senior running back Danny Higgins behind the line of scrimmage on the second attempt, preserving a 19-12 Phoenix lead going into halftime.
After Burow broke loose for his 35-yard touchdown to start the second half, senior defensive end Sol Glende forced a punt with one of his three sacks of Brooks. The Phoenix punted the ball away, but got it back soon enough.
Great defensive pressure on Brooks forced a wild throw to the sideline. DeBruin snagged the ball and dragged his toes inbounds for an interception. On a night where the Phoenix dropped three potential interceptions, DeBruin’s clutch grab at the Cavaliers 22 helped the Phoenix put this one away.
Medina bulled his way into the end zone from 19 yards out and A.J. Brown’s extra point made it 32-12 with 3:19 left in the third quarter.
The Phoenix held on downs in their own end, then put the game out of reach as Vasold found a wide open Medina in the flat and he raced 60 yards for the score with 11:03 left in regulation.
Brooks completed 15-of-31 passes for 240 yards and Higgins ran the ball 13 times for 82 yards before being ejected for throwing a punch late in the third quarter.
But the Phoenix allowed their fewest points of the season and earned their third consecutive league win in the process.
"The defense held,” Gregorius said. "There were a couple times (we got beat) when it's hard to cover for a long time. To hold them to 12 points, it's a senior heavy Thomas More team, a quality opponent. We're very happy with the win.”
Glende smiled through a lot of soreness after the game ended.
"I can’t really tell you anyplace that I don't hurt right now, but it was a lot of fun,” Glende said. "Honestly, I can give half of my sacks to the guys on the other side. They are always giving that pressure. They were holding a lot. I went down, I popped back up and the quarterback was running and (I went and got him).
"My friend Chuy on the other D end, he just comes in, boom, we meet him in the middle. I force him his way, he forces him my way, it works really well.
"I think the biggest thing tonight was our middle linebackers had a lot of good pressure up the middle. They told us D ends to (be aware), because that quarterback likes to scramble a lot. At first they tried running it up the middle. Then they tried spreading it out. We had to make sure they were coming up the C and D gaps.
“It's definitely a really good feeling. I don’t know the dance is going to feel tomorrow, but I don’t really care. The game was the main thing.”
The Phoenix gave up a lot yards through the air, but made the Cavaliers pay the toll. Senior defensive backs Jude Lawrenz and Lucas Holtz had several pass break-ups and jarring hits.
"There was some hitting going on tonight, that was for sure,” Gregorius said. "We’re very happy with that. Guys were hitting, start to finish. Jude Lawrenz really did a great job hitting in that backfield. Happy for our guys, happy for LPS and happy to win on homecoming.”
The Phoenix travel to face Lake Country Lutheran (2-5, 2-3) next Friday. Both teams are battling for a postseason berth.
Luther Prep can become playoff eligible with a win over the Lightning or a win at home against unbeaten Greendale Martin Luther in two weeks. Lake Country Lutheran would need a win over the Phoenix followed by a win at Shoreland Lutheran in Week 9 in order to become playoff eligible.
The Lightning have over 1,000 yards rushing and 400 yards passing thus far. Matthew Dobson (379 yards) and Mike Sterr (250) are the top running backs.
“Lake Country Lutheran is well coached,” Gregorius said. “They have a great winning tradition. It's going to be a good challenge."
LUTHER PREP 38, THOMAS MORE 12
Thomas More 0 12 0 0 — 12
Luther Prep 7 12 13 6 — 38
First Quarter
LP — Winghart 42 pass from Vasold (Brown kick)
Second Quarter
LP — Burow 1 run (kick failed)
LP — Winghart 38 pass from Vasold (run failed)
TM — Felske 22 pass from Brooks (pass failed)
TM — Andrzejewski 26 pass from Brooks (run failed)
Third Quarter
LP — Burow 35 run (pass failed)
LP — Medina 19 run (Brown kick)
Fourth Quarter
LP — Medina 58 pass from Vasold (kick failed)
Team statistics — First downs, TM 18, LP 16. Total offense: TM 333, LP 354. Rushing: TM 25-93, LP 29-200. Passing: TM 240, LP 154. Fumbles-lost TM 0-0, LP 1-1. Penalties: TM 13-130, LP 6-45
Individual statistics — Rushing: TM, Higgins 13-82, LP Burow 15-117. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — TM Brooks 15-31-1, Vasold 6-11-0. Receiving: TM, Clarey 7-117, TM Felske 3-38, Andrezewski 2-22. LP, Winghart 5-96
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.