LODI—Luther Prep’s girls tennis team repeated as Capitol Conference champions and won the league tournament hosted by Lodi on Saturday and Monday.
The Phoenix scored 22 points to beat out Lake Mills and Lodi, who tied for second with 16 points each.
“It was a good tournament,” Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. “We finished in first with champions at four flights. The girls finished a great season with a fantastic day.”
Flight champions for the Phoenix included Emma Slayton at No. 2 singles, Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck and the No. 2 doubles team of Reba Schroeder and Olivia Metzger.
Slayton defeated Mavyille’s Ellie Wojahn 6-2, 6-4 in the title match. Bodenbender-Benner won her finals match 6-2, 1-6, 10-5 over Ava Schmidt from Lake Mills.
Schmidt and Schoeneck dropped just four games in two matches and earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Nev Ninneman and Remy Klawitter of Lake Mills in the title match. Schroeder and Metzger earned their title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Mollie Cooper and Kate Gero from Lake Mills in the finals.
Katie Schmidt placed fourth for the Phoenix at No. 1 singles. Aquila Palacios placed third at No. 4 singles. The No. 3 doublers team of Mae Stangl and Lina Schroeder also finished third.
Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis capped an unbeaten season in Capitol Conference play by winning the No. 1 singles flight at the conference tournament hosted by Lodi on Saturday.
Curtis, who went 7-0 in league matches and won Capitol Player of the Year, topped Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals before a 6-3, 7-5 win over Lodi’s Rachel Winters in the title match, which had to be concluded on Monday due to inclement weather over the weekend.
Lake Mills added four second-place finishes.
Schmidt (No. 3 flight) beat Lodi’s Brooke Bacon 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals before falling to Bodenbender-Benner 6-2, 1-6, 10-5 in the finals. Schmidt went 5-2 in league matches.
Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 flight) won 6-4, 6-1 over Mayville’s Kaitlyn Billington before a 7-5, 3-1 (retired) loss to Lodi’s Ava Bellweg in the title match. Egelseer finished 4-2 in conference matches.
Erin Williams (No. 2 flight) went 1-2 and placed fourth, finishing 4-4 in Capitol action.
In doubles, the L-Cats’ top duo of Nev Ninneman and Remy Klawitter went 2-1 and placed second, going 5-3 for the season. Ninneman and Klawitter topped Columbus’ Ella Clark and Kayla Hunt 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, earned a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lodi’s Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn before a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Luther Prep’s Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck in the finals.
Gero and Cooper (No. 2 doubles) placed second and went 5-2 in league matches. The pair squeaked past Lodi’s Addison Crane and Sam Edge 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the semifinals before a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Luther Prep’s Reba Schroeder and Olivia Metzger.
Sophia Guerrero and Kristina Thomas went 0-2 and placed fourth at No. 3 doubles.
Final conference team scores: Luther Prep 22, Lake Mills 16, Lodi 16, Mayville 10, Wayland Academy 6, Columbus 2.
