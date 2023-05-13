Long before he took over as Lakeside Lutheran's baseball coach, Jake Ziel had lots of success beating the Warriors as a member of Luther Prep’s squad.
“Three-year starter for me,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said of Ziel. “He sure makes my job tougher these days.”
Tougher, but not impossible.
Kiecker and his program’s historic dominance over Lakeside Lutheran over the past two decades has waned in recent times, but the Phoenix dealt their WELS rivals one final heartbreaking defeat in their final meeting as conference foes.
Trailing 5-1 through five innings, Luther Prep came up with a five-run rally in the sixth inning to stun the Warriors 6-5 on Friday at LPS.
Luther Prep (5-12, 2-6 in conference) sent 10 batters to the plate in the winning rally. Senior shortstop Parker Winghart hit a three-run double and scored the go-ahead run, then got the final two outs in relief in the seventh to help the Phoenix complete the resurrection act.
The loss drops Lakeside (8-5, 5-3) two games out of first place behind league leaders Lodi with two games remaining.
"For the last time that we will face Lakeside as a Capitol Conference opponent, this was a classic win for us,” Kiecker said. "We had to pull off a big two out rally in the sixth to do it.
"The bottom of my order had some great at bats to load up the bases as Brian Baumann, Dylan Mantel drew walks and Michael Krebs reached on an error. Then Micah Westendorf was hit by a pitch to bring in the first run of the inning. That brought Parker Winghart to the plate. Lakeside's Meis got ahead with two quick strikes.
"But the third one went into the left center alley and cleared the bases. Lakeside brought in Jakub Junker to face Joe Olson. And again with two strikes Joe hit another deep ball to the right center alley for a double which scored Winghart with the go ahead run.
"But Parker wasn't done yet. with one out and two on in the top of the seventh he came in to get the save with a pop out and a fly out to center.”
Luther Prep took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. John Westendorf hit a leadoff single to left. Mantel and Krebs moved him around with a bunt single and a fielder’s choice, and Winghart drove him in with a ground ball single to left.
Owen Proctor started for the Phoenix and held the Warriors scoreless through three innings before they got to him in the fourth.
Jacob Junker and Aidan Berg hit back-to-back doubles to center and Kole Lostetter hammered a triple to right to put Lakeside up 2-1.
The Warriors scored three more in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Nolan Meis drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Tyler Chopp’s ground ball single to right. Chopp scored when Nate Yaroch reached on an error.
Silas Winkel relieved Proctor and Junker greeted him with an RBI double to give the Warriors a four-run lead.
After giving up the early run, Meis retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced before running into trouble in the sixth.
“We let the bottom of the order get on base to get their big bats up,” Ziel said. "Two walks and an error loaded the bases with two outs. Nolan then hit Westendorf to bring in a run and bring Winghart to the plate.
Winghart was the one bat we really didn't want to face in that inning and he made us pay with a 3 run double. The next batter hit an RBI to give them the lead.
"Credit the bottom of the order for LPS for turning the order over to their run producers, and then Winghart and Olson made us pay with clutch hits."
Offensively, Lakeside had 10 hits and just three strikeouts.
"We did, however, leave too many runners in scoring position on base tonight,” Ziel said. "We had chances in earlier innings to add on and score but came up empty."
Junker had three hits including two doubles to lead the Warriors.
"He has been driving the ball all year for us and he had some big knocks again today,” Ziel said.
The Phoenix have tested every team in the conference at least once. This was finally their day.
"This was a big win for us,” Kiecker said. "We have been in so many tight games against good teams and just have not been able to find a way to win. Tonight, we showed a lot of heart and found a way to close it out.
"Owen Proctor started his second varsity game and gave us 4.1 strong innings. Lakeside got to him with some long balls in the fifth. Silas Winkel came in and did a good job holding their offense, only allowing 1 inherited run. It was a good team win.”
Today, Lakeside plays at Wisconsin Lutheran while Luther Prep travels to face Hustisford/Dodgeland.
LUTHER PREP 6, LAKESIDE 5
Lakeside 000 230 0 — 5 9 2
Luther Prep 010 005 X — 6 7 2
Leading hitters — LL (Junker 3x4, 2B (2), Berg 2B, Lostetter 3B), LP (Winghart 2x4, 2B, Olson 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL (Meis L 5.2-6-6-1-8-3, Junker 0.1-1-0-0-1-1), LP (Proctor 4.1-6-5-3-3-2-2, Winkel W 2-3-0-0-0-2, Winghart 0.2-0-0-0-0)
