Luther Prep edged visiting Jefferson 4-3 in a nonconference girls tennis dual on Monday.
The Phoenix (10-2) had two wins apiece in singles and doubles. Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt topped Kieran O’Reilly 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Emma Slayton beat Maryam Perez-Hernandez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, the Phoenix’s Olivia Metzger and Rebekah Schroeder squeaked past Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6. Aquila Palacios and Lina Schroeder (No. 3 doubles) edged Jefferson’s Piper Crabtree and Lilly Duddeck 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
The Eagles’ points came from No. 3 singles, where Alexa Medina defeated Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner 7-6 (3), 6-3, and No. 4 singles, where Amy Kamenick topped Mae Stangl 7-6 (4), 6-1. Maddie Dehnert and Gracie Niebler teamed up in doubles to defeat Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck 6-1, 6-3.
“There were four matches today that were super, super close,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Alexa and Amy had close first sets. They then imposed their will a little bit to win the second set. When they hit good, firm shots, Luther Prep had trouble getting them back. We lost two close super tiebreakers at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. They were close in those matches and we played hard.
“The problem right now is we are not a very good serving team. We don’t get a high percentage of first serves in and we double fault too much. Ninety percent is technique and ten percent is confidence. It would be nice to get that changed by conference. If we are going to go to the next level and win some of these individual matches, we are not only going to need to get first serves in but also get winners.”
