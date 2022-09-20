Luther Prep edged visiting Jefferson 4-3 in a nonconference girls tennis dual on Monday.

The Phoenix (10-2) had two wins apiece in singles and doubles. Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt topped Kieran O’Reilly 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Emma Slayton beat Maryam Perez-Hernandez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

