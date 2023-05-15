HUSTISFORD - John Westendorf drove in three runs to lead Luther Prep's baseball team to a 9-4 nonconference victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday at Fireman's Park.

Luther Prep (6-12) jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Westendorf hit a two-run single in the first inning. Silas Winkel hit a two-run single in the second inning.

