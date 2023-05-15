HUSTISFORD - John Westendorf drove in three runs to lead Luther Prep's baseball team to a 9-4 nonconference victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday at Fireman's Park.
Luther Prep (6-12) jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Westendorf hit a two-run single in the first inning. Silas Winkel hit a two-run single in the second inning.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (8-10) cut the deficit to 5-4 with three runs in the second and one in the third.
In the second, Collin Wagner singled and scored on an RBI single by Alex Davis. Easton Wolter doubled and scored on an error. Caleb Peplinski walked and scored on Casey Grudzinski's base hit. Wolter added a sacrifice fly in the third.
The Phoenix responded with two-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings and held the hosts scoreless the rest of the way.
Michael Krebs worked three innings and earned the decision for Luther Prep. Casey Peplinski took the loss for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
"After an emotional win on Friday, I knew it would be a tall order to play well against (Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball coach Rich) Padron's ball club," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
"They put us to the test, but our top six hitters had 10 hits today and our pitchers combined to get a nice win for us.
"Sophomore Michel Krebs got his first start on the mound. He did a nice job of making the Hustisford hitters swing the bat. Joe Olsoon also looked good with three strong innings of relief and Parker Winghart had a 1-2-3 seventh inning."
Luther Prep travels to play Mayville on Monday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland travels to face Horicon on Tuesday.
LUTHER PREP 9, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4
Luther Prep 230 220 0 - 9 10 4
Husty/Dodge 031 000 0 - 4 6 2
Leading hitters - LP (Winghart 2x3, Olson 2x5, Winkel 2x3, J. Westendorf 2x4), HD (Grudzinski 2x4, Wolter 2B, Davis 2x2)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - LP (Krebs W 3-5-4-4-0-3, Olson 3-1-0-0-4-0, Winghart 1-0-0-0-0-0), HD (C. Peplinski L 1.1-6-5-5-1-1, Maas 5.2-4-4-3-6-4)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.