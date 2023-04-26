POYNETTE — Luther Prep scored eight runs in the first inning and buried Poynette 15-5 in five innings of a Capitol North rematch on Monday.
Six days after losing to Poynette 13-10 at LPS, the Phoenix (3-5, 1-1 in conference) resonded with a run-rule victory.
"This was the first of five games for us this week and it was great to start off with such an offensive outburst," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
"Sohomorre Micah Westendorf and seniors Parker Winghart and Joe Olson all had two hits in the first inning. There was nothing overpowering in that inning, just a lot of solid line drives that kept runners moving.
Joe Olson earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and five walks over 3 2/3 innings.
"Joe gave us solid work on the mound," Kiecker said. "He left the game to keep him eligible to pitch on Thursday. After three innings we were able to build up a 13-1 lead.
"Sophomore right fielder Noah Bauer had a good game both in the field and at the plate. He's another one of our young players who is showing he is excited to play."
Sophomore Micah Westendorf had a big game at the plate with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs to his credit.
LUTHER PREP 15, POYNETTE 5
Luther Prep 841 02 - 15 14 3
Poynette 001 13 - 5 5 0
Leading hitters (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - LP (Westendorf 3x4, Winghart 4x4, 2B, Olson 2x5, Bauer 2x3, Vance 2x3), P (Hackbart 2x4)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - LP (Olson W 3.2-3-2-1-3-5, Westendorf 1-2-3-0-2-2, Winkel 0.1-0-0-0-0-0), P (Maier L 1-8-8-8-1-1, Horne 4-6-7-7-1-5)
