DEFOREST — Luther Prep’s volleyball team finished third with a 4-1 record at the Norski Invitational on Saturday.
The Phoenix beat LaCrosse Central (25-21, 25-19), DeForest (19-25, 25-15, 23-21) and Whitefish Bay (15-25, 25-20, 15-10) in pool play. In the gold division, Luther Prep lost to McFarland (28-30, 22-25), then defeated DeForest (25-21, 17-25, 15-8) in the third place match.
Sam Fisch led the Phoenix in kills with 46 and added 6.5 blocks. Emma Bortulin added 36 kills, 41 digs and 10 aces. Lilly Hartman added 27 kills and four blocks. Anna Kieselhorst led in digs with 63. Molly Fitzsimmons put up 86 assists and added 34 digs.
“I am so proud of how the girls played today,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “We saw some great competition and they never backed down against any team. We started out great in pool play and played McFarland tight in the first playoff game. To go 4-1 today was amazing and shows that we can compete against great teams. We played as a team today and that was a huge part of our success.”
Luther Prep (13-4 overall, 3-0 in conference) hosts Lodi on Tuesday.
Luther Prep’s JV and JV2 had a tournament at Milwaukee Lutheran. The JV volleyball beat Milwaukee Lutheran 25-9, 25-2, Heritage Christian 25-17, 25-15 and Messmer 25-7, 25-7. The JV2 team beat Milwaukee Lutheran 25-10, 25-4, Eastbrook 25-8, 25-11 and Messmer 25-6, 25-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.