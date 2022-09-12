DEFOREST — Luther Prep’s volleyball team finished third with a 4-1 record at the Norski Invitational on Saturday.

The Phoenix beat LaCrosse Central (25-21, 25-19), DeForest (19-25, 25-15, 23-21) and Whitefish Bay (15-25, 25-20, 15-10) in pool play. In the gold division, Luther Prep lost to McFarland (28-30, 22-25), then defeated DeForest (25-21, 17-25, 15-8) in the third place match.

