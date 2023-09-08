BROOKFIELD — Luther Prep’s volleyball team beat Brookfield Academy 25-21, 25-10, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12 in the Metro Classic opener on Thursday.

Emma Neyhart had 18 kills, 24 digs and one block to lead the Phoenix. Lydia Vasold put up 33 assists and added 17 digs and three aces. Naomi Bortulin added 18 assists. Mady Eckl added 13 kills.

  
