BELLEVILLE — Luther Prep and Lake Mills competed in a Capitol Conference track and field meet hosted by Sugar River on Tuesday.
Luther Prep’s boys won four events.
Sophomore Will Archer won the 400 meter dash in 56.03 seconds while sophomore John Balge was second in 56.11.
Senior Lucas Holtz placed second in the 100 in 11.37.
Sophomore Sam Splinter was second in the 800 ion 2:01.76. Junior Cal Eckert took third in the 110 high hurdles in 17.82. Sophomore Elijah Dolan was second in the 300 hurdles in 45.30.
The 400 relay team of junior Noah Micheel, seniors Chuy Medina and Jude Pederson and junior Micah Ziemer took second in 46.25. The 800 relay team of Ziemer, junior Arthur Robinson, Micheel and Holtz placed second in 1:32.98.
The 1,600 relay team of Robinson, Lawrenz, Splinter and Holtz won in 3:50.54.
Medina won the discus (135-06). Robinson won the triple jump (41-1 1/2). Eckert was third in the high jump (5-6).
The Lake Mills boys won one event.
Sophomores Braxton Walter and Max Kressner finished second and third in the 3,200 in 11:16.34 and 11:20.23, respectively. Junior Nathan Brzowski finished second in the 110 high hurdles in 17.42.
The 400 relay team of seniors Trysten Theide and Rex Cassady, junior Matthew Stenbroten and senior J.P. Rguig won in 45.05. The 3,200 relay team of senior Landon Dierkes, sophomore Max Kressner, junior Jack Phillips and Walter finished second in 9:10.19.
Luther Prep’s girls won five events.
Junior Elizabeth Backus won the 800 in 2:35.85. Junior Jemma Habben won the 3,200 in 12:01.10 and junior Alexis Veenhuis took second in 13:40.16.
Sophomore Sophia Schroeder was second in the 200 in 28.89 while freshman Brianna Wiedenhoeft was third in 29.22. Sophomore Mary Backus won the 300 hurdles in 52.17.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Maddie de Galley, freshmen Sadie Metzger and Emma Bondow and sophomore C Pim placed second in 54.66. The 800 relay team of de Galley, Bondow, Wiedenhoeft and sophomore Elise Schwartz finished third in 1:55.85.
The 1,600 relay team of Backus, sophomore Calliope Horn, Schwartz and Pim won in 4:25.52. The 3,200 relay team of freshman Anna Haakenson, sophomore Emma Bickelhaupt and freshmen Adeline Kruschel and Claire Norton finished second in 12:53.25.
Pim won the long jump (16-6 1.2). Junior Ruth Frick placed third in the discus (80-1). Junior Eliana Mittelstadt was third in the high jump (4-8). Junior Ella Bergemann took third (28-2).
The Lake Mills girls finished in the top three in four events.
Junior Sydney Burling took second in the 400 in 1:09.41. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse placed third in the 3,200 in 13:52.06.
The 1,600 relay team of Burling, senior Kenzie Nielsen, junior Kate Gero and senior Ali Dean finished second in 4:44.04.
Dean placed second in the triple jump (30-6 3/4) and third in the long jump (14-9 3/4).
