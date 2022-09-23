HORICON — Luther Prep’s girls won the Horicon River Run title while the boys placed third at River Bend Park on Thursday.
Jemma Hebben won the girls race with a personal best time of 19 minutes, 13.95 seconds to lead the Phoenix to the team title with 36 points. Sophomore Calliope Horn (third, 20:13), junior Alexis Veenhuis (ninth, 21:18), sophomore Eleanor Wendorff (11th, 21:23) and junior Ellie Backus (12th, 21:26) also scored for Luther Prep.
"A cooler day and a fast course made for quite a few PR and season best times,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "We knew that our teams could really push themselves today on this course, and they delivered. The girls varsity team has the solid core of five that returned from last year, and they each rocked it today. Kudos to Jemma Habben for setting a PR today.”
Luther Prep junior Eliott Heiderich won the boys race in a personal best time of 16:39 to lead the Phoenix to a team score of 150. Sophomore James Knapp (25th, 18:54) and juniors Noah Sulzle (30th, 19:06), Levi Panitzke (33rd, 19:15) and Brandon Mensching (61st, 20:03) also scored for Luther Prep.
"The boys varsity had a couple boys out, dealing with injury and sickness,” Gumm said. "But, as they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get out of Dodge County. Congrats to Eliott Heiderich on setting a PR and absolutely dominating his race today."
The Phoenix race next at Heritage Trails County Park in Slinger.
Dodgeland’s girls placed fourth with 125 points.
Freshman Angelina Prill led the Trojans with a sixth place finish I 21:09. Seniors Sayrah Benzing (23rd, 22:24) and Tara Schaalma (26th, 22:33), sophomore Mallory Kohn (30th, 22:53) and junior Sandra Osorio (40th, 23:09) also scored for Dodgeland.
"Our girls were amazing,” Dodgeland cross country Barry Smanz said. "Running without our number 1 runner tonight our girls came together with each one giving that little extra effort that still gave us a top four finish. We have more depth than we’ve had in a long time. Sandra (Osorio) ran a huge PR as our number five tonight which we needed to contend as a team. Angelina led us for the first time this season in another PR. We keep progressing week to week.”
Dodgeland’s boys were sixth with 174 points. Senior Logan Pickart (third, 17:25), sophomores Colton Pickart (15th, 18:17) and Karson Marquardt (23rd, 18:52) and freshmen Ryan Romero (27th, 18:58) and Ben Bolman (106th, 23:10) scored for the Trojans.
"It was an excellent individual field in the boys race,” Smanz said. "Logan ran a tough last mile to close in and finish third. We were able to see a few of the top boys in the sectional here, so it gives us a little closer picture of what to expect. His brother Colton (17th) led three more of our runners in that top 30."
Johnson Creek’s girls cross country team was 13th with 330 points. Sophomore Rylee Hucke (34th, 23:00) and juniors Maggie Markus (67th, 25:57), Hailey Kvalheim (68th, 26:06), Ava Sixel (80th, 26:06) and Hannah Seaborne (81st, 27:23) scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s boys scored 491 points and placed 18th. Juniors Ben Trudell (76th, 20:33) and Connor Gerstner 88th, 21:00), freshman Evan Chowanec (102nd, 22:13), sophomore Carson Vaughn (112th, 24”22) and freshman Francisco Gutierrez (113th, 24:25) scored for the Bluejays.
Waterloo’s girls finished 15th with 401 points. Junior Cordelia Webber (71st, 26:31), sophomore Corryn Retzlaff (73rd, 26:31), senior Madelyn Webster (79th, 27:18) and sophomores Sydney Gordon (87th, 29:15) and Evie Quamme (91st, 29:56) scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s boys took 12th with a 278 score. Freshman Isaac Opsteen (35th, 19:18), junior Matteo Cefalu (36th, 19:18) and sophomores Owen Koele (45th, 19:37), David Cefalu (73rd, 20:19) and Harrison Schaefer (89th, 21:02) scored for the Pirates.
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 36, Laconia 72, St. Mary’s Springs 108, Dodgeland 125, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 135, Lomira 153, Waupun 185, Mayville 267, Omro 277, Markesan 286, Campbellsport 294, Johnson Creek 330, Horicon 372, Waterloo 401
Team scores — boys: Campbellsport 78, Waupun 127, Luther Prep 150, Wayland 152, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 157, Dodgeland 174, Omro 206, Markesan 229, St. Lawrence Seminary 240, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 256, Washington County Homeschool 276, Waterloo 278, Horicon 305, Lomira 308, St. Mary’s Spring 315, Racine Lutheran 343, Laconia 383, Johnson Creek 491
