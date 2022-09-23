HORICON — Luther Prep’s girls won the Horicon River Run title while the boys placed third at River Bend Park on Thursday.

Jemma Hebben won the girls race with a personal best time of 19 minutes, 13.95 seconds to lead the Phoenix to the team title with 36 points. Sophomore Calliope Horn (third, 20:13), junior Alexis Veenhuis (ninth, 21:18), sophomore Eleanor Wendorff (11th, 21:23) and junior Ellie Backus (12th, 21:26) also scored for Luther Prep.

Load comments