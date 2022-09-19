MOUNT CALVARY — Luther Prep’s girls cross country team placed third while the boys took fourth at the Hilltopper Invitational on Saturday.
Junior Jemma Habben won the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 27.2 seconds to lead the Phoenix to a team score of 67 points. Sophomores Calli Horn (fourth, 21:33) and Nora Wendorff (17th, 23:13), junior Ellie Backus (19th, 23:14) and junior Lexie Veenhuis (29th, 23:52) also scored for the Phoenix.
“Running at St. Lawrence is such an idyllic setting,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said.
“It almost makes one want to sing, the hills are alive with the sound of cross country. Big Bertha is a tough course; the hill can take both a mental and a physical toll on a runner. In the girls race, Jemma Habben was in third at the bottom of Big Bertha, made her move up to first on the hill, and never relinquished it. Calli Horn also ran well, sticking right with the leaders.”
Luther Prep’s boys scored 126 points. Junior Eliot Heiderich (fourth, 17:22), sophomores Sam Splinter (20th, 19:41) and James Knapp (25th, 19:51) and juniors Noah Sulzle (35th, 20:35) and Levi Panitzke (42nd, 20:52) scored for the Phoenix.
“Eliott maybe didn’t get the finish — fourth place — that he wanted, but he did shave off over 20 seconds off his time from last year on the same course,” Gumm said.
Luther Prep races next at River Bend Park in Horicon on Thursday.
Team scores — girls: Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Xavier 46, Luther Prep 67, St. Mary’s Springs 114, Shoreland Lutheran 154, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 182, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 192, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 208, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 212, New Holstein 272, Manitowoc Lutheran 291
Team scores — boys: Xavier 62, Kohler 72, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 102, Luther Prep 126, Manitowoc Lutheran 145, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 166, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 183, Shoreland Lutheran 185, St. Lawrence Seminary 191, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 249, Fox Valley Lutheran 262, St. Mary’s Springs 273
