MOUNT CALVARY — Luther Prep’s girls cross country team placed third while the boys took fourth at the Hilltopper Invitational on Saturday.

Junior Jemma Habben won the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 27.2 seconds to lead the Phoenix to a team score of 67 points. Sophomores Calli Horn (fourth, 21:33) and Nora Wendorff (17th, 23:13), junior Ellie Backus (19th, 23:14) and junior Lexie Veenhuis (29th, 23:52) also scored for the Phoenix.

Load comments