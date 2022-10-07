WEST ALLIS—Luther Prep’s girls cross country team placed fifth while the boys finished 14th at the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational on Thursday at McCarty Park.

The Phoenix girls team placed fifth out of 15 teams with a 152 score. Luther Prep was led by Jemma Habben (second place with a time of 19 minutes, 19.8 seconds), Calli Horn (seventh, also breaking the 20-minute mark with a time of 19:51.9), Lexie Veenhuis (28th, 20:57), Nora Wendorff (36th, 21:06), and Marissa Buege (89th, 22:50).

