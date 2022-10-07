WEST ALLIS—Luther Prep’s girls cross country team placed fifth while the boys finished 14th at the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational on Thursday at McCarty Park.
The Phoenix girls team placed fifth out of 15 teams with a 152 score. Luther Prep was led by Jemma Habben (second place with a time of 19 minutes, 19.8 seconds), Calli Horn (seventh, also breaking the 20-minute mark with a time of 19:51.9), Lexie Veenhuis (28th, 20:57), Nora Wendorff (36th, 21:06), and Marissa Buege (89th, 22:50).
The boys team 14th out of 21 teams. Luther Prep’s scorers were Eliott Heiderich (6th place with a time of 16:32.9), Sam Splinter (60th, 17:57), James Knapp (79th, 18:27), Andrew Holz (99th, 18:46), and Noah Sulzle (100th, 18:47).
“This was our biggest meet of the year so far,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “We want to face this level of competition to test our mettle against some of these outstanding cross country programs. The course was fast, and the competition was even faster.
“Eliott Heiderich probably didn’t have his best race today, as he would admit, but he still held up really well to get sixth place. Jemma Habben was in fourth coming in to the last couple hundred meters. She kicked it in and moved ahead to take second. Calli Horn has come on strong as of late and set a PR today.
“The conference meet is next weekend and then on to the postseason. As they say, no matter where you go, there you are. And there we will be, running.”
Wisconsin Heights hosts the Capitol Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15th.
Team scores—girls: Verona 71, Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 131, Oconomowoc 134, Luther Prep 152, New Berlin Eisenhower 164, Middleton 170, Brookfield Academy 209, West Bend West 221, DSHA 222, Stoughton 250, Milwaukee King 287, Wauwatosa East 289, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 411, Pius XI 468
Team scores—boys: Wisconsin Lutheran 43, Verona 48, Katie Moraine 134, West Bend West 138, Wauwatosa East 148, Oconomowoc 184, Kettle. Moraine Lutheran 243, Middleton 260, Kenosha Indian Trail 274, West Allis Hale 319, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 327, Marquette 332, Luther Prep 334, Brookfield Academy 339, Milwaukee King 363, New Berlin Eisenhower 374, Racine Lutheran 563, Milwaukee Marshall 572, Pius XI 592, Bradley Tech 642
