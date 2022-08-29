Luther Prep’s girls cross country team had a special season a year ago, winning conference and sectional titles. Many of the Phoenix are back and ready for another big season.
“We miss our seniors, but we have a really stacked team this year,” Luther Prep junior Jemma Habben said.
Habben placed third in the girls race at the 26th annual Glenn Herold Invitational in 20 minutes, 16 seconds and the Phoenix also placed third as a team with 101 points.
Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock led wire-to-wire and crossed the finish in 19:28 for her second consecutive girls title at this event. The Silver Eagles also ran away with the team title with 44 points.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Mary Worden ran alongside Habben for the first two miles, then surged ahead and placed second in 20:11. Habben was satisfied with her first race of the season.
“I felt a little tired, but the race was good,” Habben said. “It was faster than my time (on this course) last year.”
Sophomores Calliope Horn (sixth, 22:39) and Eleanor Wendorff (18th, 22:39) and junior Alexis Veenhuis (27th, 23:37) also earned top 30 medals. Junior Ellie Backus (47th, 25:44) rounded out the team scoring.
“We have five returning runners from the girls team that won sectionals and went to state last year: Habben, Horn, Wendorff, Veenhuis, and Ellie Backus,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joe Gumm said. “That is a great core to build around. We are looking to see who will step up this year to be our six and seven runners for the girls.”
Watertown’s girls finished eighth with 224 points. Junior Alaena Tobin (26th, 23:31) earned a medal for the Goslings. Senior Mikaylah Fessler (39th, 24:56), sophomore Marissa Bischoff (48th, 25:47) and juniors Sofia Olson (55th, 26:23) and Julia Ostermann (56th, 26:23) also scored for Watertown.
“Outstanding weather, and it was a very good meet,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said.
“It’s nice to see she got into the medals. That was a goal coming in. She is going to have a very good season. Our top seven, there’s only one girl that’s brand new, freshman Riley Runke. The rest are way ahead of where they were last year at this point. I’m talking several minutes ahead of last year. It’s very encouraging.”
Johnson Creek’s girls placed 11th with 319 points. Sophomore Rylee Hucke (43rd, 25:20) and juniors Maggie Markus (66th, 28:42), Hailey Kvalheim (69th, 29:12), Ava Sixel (70th, 31:36) and Hannah Seaborn (71st, 31:46) competed for the Bluejays.
Luther Prep’s boys had the top area finish, placing fifth with 168 points.
Junior Eliott Heiderich is off to a promising start after placing third individually in 16:59. Sophomores Sam Splinter (32nd, 19:13) and James Knapp (41st, 19:49), junior Noah Sulzle (45th, 20:19) and freshman Andrew Holz (47th, 20:26.52) also scored for the Phoenix.
“The boys team is led by Heiderich,” Gumm said. “He put in a lot of great work this summer and is stepping up to be a leader for the team. As I am fond of saying, Heiderich is all that and a ham sandwich. Our boys team is looking like it might have a pretty good depth at the back end of the varsity roster with a handful of runners vying for the last two spots. It should be an exciting season.”
Watertown’s boys finished tenth with 246 points.
Junior Jacob Johnson (33rd, 19:10) led the Goslings. Sophomores Drew Kaufmann (38th, 19:18) and Julian Byrne (43rd, 20:03), senior Ben Gifford (64th, 21:34) and sophomore Remington Klips (76th, 22:17) scored for the Goslings.
“Jake made a nice run at the top 30,” Wackett said. “He was 37th at the two mile mark and moved up. He and Drew knew the goal was to get into the top 30. They did the best they could. I like every one of these guys, some first year runners are already making an impact. We’re going to polish and shine them up. Drew is a minute ahead of last year, and Julian is my prime mover from a year ago. I am really happy with him.”
Johnson Creek’s boys finished 13th with 376 points.
Juniors Tyler Skogman (48th, 20:29) and Ben Trudell (73rd, 22:13), freshman Evan Chowanec (75th, 22:16), junior Connor Gerstner (87th, 24:07) and sophomore Carson Vaughn (93rd, 26:47) scored for the Bluejays.
Team scores — girls: Monona Grove 44, Verona 62, Luther Prep 101, Sun Prairie East 103, Stoughton 135, Baraboo 158, Fort Atkinson 168, Watertown 224, Catholic Memorial 236, Milton 265, Johnson Creek 319
Team scores — boys: Madison West 38, Verona 53, Sun Prairie East 114, Fort Atkinson 164, Luther Prep 168, Stoughton 168, Monona Grove 188, Waukesha South 206, Baraboo 224, Watertown 246, Catholic Memorial 267, Milton 322, Johnson Creek 376, Chesterton Academy 419
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.