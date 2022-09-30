Watertown junior Lily Oiler (left) won a 6-4, 6-3 match at No. 1 singles over Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt (right) during a nonconference dual on Thursday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts. Luther Prep won 4-3.
Watertown freshman Kaitlyn Narkis hits a winner at the net during the No. 1 doubles match against Luther Prep on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. Narkis and teammate Lauren Kwapil won in straight sets.
Luther Prep’s Katie Schoeneck puts a ball away at the net during the No. 1 doubles match against Watertown on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. Schoeneck and teammate Elise Schmidt lost in straight sets.
Luther Prep and Watertown tuned up for the girls tennis subsectionals with their annual dual to close out the regular season on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
The two teams split the four singles matches, while Luther Prep took two of the three doubles flights to earn a 4-3 victory.
“Anytime we play Prep, it is always a fun and competitive match,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“(Luther Prep girls tennis coach) Tim Wrobel runs a great program and his players are smart and prepared. It’s a match I look forward to and it’s great for tennis in the city of Watertown. They have a really strong team this year, and their experience showed in this match. Despite some of the scores, every match was competitive.”
At No. 1 singles, Lily Oiler earned a 6-3, 6-4 decision for Watertown over Katie Schmidt.
“Lily played a really smart match,” Dobbins said. “She used her weapons and did a great job countering Katie’s power. Lily does such a good job hanging in points and waiting for the right ball to attack. That was a great result for her.”
The Phoenix won the No. 2 and 3 singles matches, with Emma Slayton and Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner earning straight set victories.
At No. 4 singles, Watertown senior Maddy Braatz pulled out a second set tiebreaker for a straight set win over Aquila Palacios.
“Maddy battled against a tough opponent that plays a very similar style,” Dobbins said. “She had to dig deep in the second set and find a way to win. I’m proud of how she bounced back from being down and closed it out. It was a great way for her to finish the last home match of her career.”
At No. 1 singles, Watertown’s Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis defeated Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck in straight sets.
“Lauren and Kaitlyn are playing their best tennis of the season, and they kept it going in this match,” Dobbins said. “They were confident from the baseline and got aggressive at the right times. I love their positive energy and movement on the court. These girls are committed to improving and they are seeing the results.”
Reba Schroeder and Olivia Metzger were straight set winners for Luther Prep at No. 2 doubles, as was the No. 3 team of Lina Schroeder and Mae Stangl.
Watertown travels to the Sun Prairie subsectional on Monday. Luther Prep takes part in the Wayland Academy subsectional in Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
