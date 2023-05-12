FOND DU LAC — Luther Prep’s girls soccer team played Winnebago Lutheran Academy to a 2-2 draw on Thursday.
Olivia Enter and Katie Schoeneck scored goals for the Phoenix (7-2-2). Ava Lorenz scored in the first half for WLA (3-8-4). The other score came on an own goal.
"The weather was nice and warm for us today,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "That may have played a factor, playing on a warm artificial turf surface, a day after Arbor Day at Luther Prep. We played pretty well. Sharing possession with WLA on and off the whole game. Our two goals were excellent ones. The first was a pass into Olivia. who turned toward the goal. I expected her to dump it to the corner, but she juked a defender, crossing over to her left and she buried it low and away.
"We knew Ava Lorenz would be trouble today. She is a very nice player. We had Anna Kieselhorst shadowing her the whole game, which kept her chances down. But she slipped past all of our defense and got feet tangled up in the box to earn a PK. The second half was a new game with at 1-1 tie. We scored first with a perfectly placed corner kick from Emma Slayton that Katie volleyed out of the air for a score.
We had a few more chances later with a crossbar hit by Kaite and a floater that just missed by Mae Stangl. The last goal came in the last few minutes. They got a corner kick, taken by Ava Lorenz, which sailed passed everyone, bounced and took a funny deflection off of one of our defenders and into the goal. That’s how soccer goes sometimes. We played a pretty nice game and came out with a tie.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.