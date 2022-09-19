Chuy Medina is always ready to run with the ball when his number is called on offense.
But the senior fullback also plays on defense, and he admitted his instincts running with the ball don’t come as quickly when he’s playing linebacker.
Medina scored his first career defensive touchdown on a 50-yard fumble return, one of his many highlights in Luther Prep’s 29-14 Metro Classic football win over Shoreland Lutheran on Friday at Umnus Field.
The Phoenix led 2-0 in the first quarter on a safety in which Medina made the initial contact in the end zone on a gang tackle of Pacers senior quarterback William Craig.
Craig ran into another gang tackle on the edge near midfield midway through the second quarter. This time, Medina came into clean up and found himself with the ball and a sudden realization.
“When I first got the ball, I saw him getting tackled, and then Sol, my friend (senior defensive tackle Sol Glende), he always goes low, I go high, and then I just stripped it around and then I was like, wait a minute, I’ve got the ball,” Medina said. “I’ve got to run. I just started running.”
Medina’s strip and score put the Phoenix up 16-0 with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half.
He also had several tough run where he dragged defenders and sparked roars from his sideline and the student section. Medina and junior tailback Calvin Burrow helped chew up the clock down the stretch, and the Phoenix rushed for 205 yards despite leading rusher Arthur Robinson sitting the game out due to injury.
“Chuy really ran the ball well tonight,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “He and Calvin stepped in. We did miss Arthur, but with those two guys, Calvin and Arthur, they ran well.”
It was also a breakout night for junior quarterback Ben Vasold, who completed 9 of 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns on balls over for top for junior fullback Parker Winghart and senior receiver Jude Lawrenz. Vasold also ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
“Our quarterback did a great job, too, calling the game,” Gregorius said. “He threw the ball well. What we see in practice all the time, he did in the game tonight.”
Vasold’s 50-yard TD pass to Winghart gave Luther Prep a 22-0 lead with 1:32 left in the half. Shoreland Lutheran answered with a 95-yard kickoff return, but the Phoenix answered right back to start the third quarter with Lawrenz getting behind his defender and Vasold finding him for a 49-yard scoring strike to make it 29-7 with 10:58 left in the third quarter.
“This week has been a great week,” Medina said. “Monday through Wednesday, we’d been working as a team and it really showed out here tonight. It was fun to put all our practice into a game and show everybody.”
Shoreland Lutheran cut the lead to 29-14 on junior running back Joseph Keyon’s 5-yard TD run with 5:12 left in the third quarter, but the Pacers would not threaten again.
The Phoenix defense held Shoreland Lutheran to just 98 yards of total offense including 11 passing yards. Medina and Winghart compared on a pair of tackles for losses early and made several plays in the backfield. Senior defensive back Lucas Holtz put the finishing touches on the game with an interception with under two minutes remaining.
“I thought we hit well tonight,” Gregorius said. “Our aggressiveness really picked up tonight.”
Luther Prep travels to play Brown Deer next Friday. The Falcons are currently 0-5 and 0-3 in league play after a 45-0 loss to Racine St. Catherine’s.
LUTHER PREP 29, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14
Shoreland Lutheran 0 7 7 0 — 14
Luther Prep 2 20 7 0 — 29
First Quarter
LP — Safety, Craig tackled in end zone
Second Quarter
LP — Vasold 5 run (Brown kick)
LP — Medina 50 fumble return (Brown kick)
LP — Winghart 50 pass from Vasold (kick failed)
SL — Barajas 95 kick return (Barajas kick)
Third Quarter
LP — Lawrenz 49 pass from Vasold (Brown kick)
SL — Kayon 5 run (Barajas kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: SL 5, LP 15. Total offense: SL 98, LP 382. Rushing: SL 31-87, LP 32-205. Passing: SL 11, LP 177. Fumbles-lost: SL 1-1, LP 2-2. Penalties: SL 4-30, LP 6-45
Individual statistics — Rushing: SL Craig 17-57, LP Burow 19-75. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — SL Craig 3-8-1, Vasold 9-15-0. Receiving: SL Van de Water 1-10, LP Winghart 3-88, Holtz 2-30, Lawrenz 1-49
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.