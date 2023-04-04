Senior captain Katie Schoeneck scored a goal and had two assists for Luther Prep's girls soccer team in a 3-1 victory over Mayville in the season opener on Monday.

"Considering we have only played on an outdoor field a couple of times before our first game, we played a very good opener," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "We had some players step up nicely this year to fill some holes in our starting line-up." 

