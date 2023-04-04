Senior captain Katie Schoeneck scored a goal and had two assists for Luther Prep's girls soccer team in a 3-1 victory over Mayville in the season opener on Monday.
"Considering we have only played on an outdoor field a couple of times before our first game, we played a very good opener," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "We had some players step up nicely this year to fill some holes in our starting line-up."
Sophomore Olivia Enter started off Luther Prep's scoring with a very relaxed veteran shot on a perfect slip pass by Schoeneck nine minutes into the match.
"It’s always nice to get your first goal of the season in quickly," Archer said. "After that goal we had a few really nice chances that we kicked right at the goalkeeper."
On the second goal in the 35th minute, Schoeneck carried it mostly herself on a counter and buried it with a nice shot that hit the far post on the way in.
After halftime, the Phoenix got caught on a long through pass that Emily Wojahn beat the defense to and she got a shot past keeper Reba Schroeder in the 42nd minute.
Luther Prep scored an insurance goal in the 66th minute. Schoeneck had the assist on a goal by sophomore Heather Wendt.
"The last goal was the prettiest of the day," Archer said. "Katie carried a ball to the corner and Heather made a nice cut to the back post. Katie put it on her and Heather didn’t miss the opportunity."
Schroeder finished the match with four saves.
"I’m also happy with the way our defense looked, with great play from our returning back line, led by Emma Slayton at center back," Archer said.
"Lina Schroeder and Marissa Buege also had nice games at fullback. Sydney Spiegelberg, is a sophomore new to the back line starters at center back, and she played about as well as I could hope for in her first start. Anna Kieselhorst had a great game at defensive mid and newcomer Emma Neyhart also did some really nice things at that position as well."
Luther Prep hosts Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday, April 11.
