Olivia Enter scored two goals and Katie Schoeneck had a goal and an assist in Luther Prep’s 3-1 win over Cambridge/Deerfield in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday at LPS.
Enter scored in the ninth minute to give Luther Prep (2-0) a one-goal lead at halftime. Enter and Schoeneck scored just one minute apart early in the second half to pad the lead. Kaila Buehler scored in the 65th minute for CD United (1-1).
“We came out hot again, dominating possession and getting quite a few chances early on,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said.
“Olivia got one past the keeper on an excellent through ball from Katie. This seems to be our one-two punch to get us going this season. It’s really nice to see some sophomores stepping up to fill some holes from last year and our whole team gelling together this early in the season.
“Olivia’s second goal was a similar situation fed by a great pass from Anna Kieselhorst. Olivia had a few great chances at the hat trick that were saved by the keeper in the second half.
“Our third goal was a nice finish off of our corner kick play. Katie got a nice ball from Emma Slayton that squeaked between two defenders and she had a nice one timer into the corner of the net.”
After being up 3-0, Cambridge/Deerfield tried to mount a comeback by pulling their goalkeeper, Kaila Buehler, and putting her on offense.
“They definitely out-possessed us in those last 15 minutes and Kaila got one in on a nicely placed shot in the 64th minute, but we held on for a conference win.”
Luther Prep travels to face Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday.
LUTHER PREP 3, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 1 — 1
Luther Prep 1 2 — 3
LP — Enter (K. Schoeneck) 8:38
LP — Enter (Kieselhorst) 48:50
LP — K. Schoeneck (Slayton) 49:54
CD — Buehler 64:17
Saves — CD (Buehler 11, Meskis 1), LP (Schroeder 7)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.