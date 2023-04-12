Katie Schoeneck
Luther Prep sophomore Katie Schoeneck had a goal and an assist for the Phoenix in a 3-1 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday at LPS.

 Kevin Wilson

Olivia Enter scored two goals and Katie Schoeneck had a goal and an assist in Luther Prep’s 3-1 win over Cambridge/Deerfield in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday at LPS.

Enter scored in the ninth minute to give Luther Prep (2-0) a one-goal lead at halftime. Enter and Schoeneck scored just one minute apart early in the second half to pad the lead. Kaila Buehler scored in the 65th minute for CD United (1-1).

