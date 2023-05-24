Fourth-seeded Luther Prep outlasted fifth-seeded Brookfield Academy 12-8 on Tuesday in a Division 3 regional semifinal at LPS.

The Phoenix came out on fire as they had a perfect defensive top of the inning and then their bats continued the hot streak. Delaney Bargenquast opened the first inning hitting spree with a triple to the wall. Sophia Eckl then singled her home. Emma Bortulin roped a single to left field and then Mady Eckl doubled home both Bortulin and Eckl.

