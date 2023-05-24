Luther Prep's Delaney Bargenquast rounds second with a leadoff triple during the first inning of a Division 3 regional softball semifinal at Brookfield Academy on Tuesday at LPS. Bargenquast tripled again the second inning for the fourth-seeded Phoenix, who went on to defeat fifth-seeded Brookfield Academy 12-8.
Luther Prep's Sophia Eckl hits an RBI single to center during the first inning of a Division 3 regional softball semifinal against Brookfield Academy on Tuesday at LPS. The Phoenix scored five runs in the first inning and went on to win 12-8.
Fourth-seeded Luther Prep outlasted fifth-seeded Brookfield Academy 12-8 on Tuesday in a Division 3 regional semifinal at LPS.
The Phoenix came out on fire as they had a perfect defensive top of the inning and then their bats continued the hot streak. Delaney Bargenquast opened the first inning hitting spree with a triple to the wall. Sophia Eckl then singled her home. Emma Bortulin roped a single to left field and then Mady Eckl doubled home both Bortulin and Eckl.
Sarah Dahle ended the scoring with an RBI single as the team batted around in the first inning. The second inning started off just as well as Bargenquast again led off with a triple. She was brought home by Kiara Humann.
Luther Prep (5-12) looked well on its way to a win until Brookfield Academy (11-5) woke up in the third inning. The visitors scored six runs to even the game with some timely hitting which was aided by four errors.
But, Luther Prep kept adding to the lead as they scored two in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Phoenix had multiple runners on base every inning, but Brookfield Academy kept thwarting any major threats.
Luther Prep travels to play No. 1 seed Racine Lutheran on Thursday.
