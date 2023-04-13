COLUMBUS — Luther Prep’s boys track and field team went 2-0 while the girls finished 1-1 at the Capitol Conference duals hosted by Columbus on Tuesday.
Luther Prep’s boys defeated Poynette 101-45 and Columbus 85.33-58.57.
Senior Lucas Holtz won the 100 meter dash in 11.2 seconds. Junior Micah Ziemer and senior Jude Pederson finished 1-2 in the 200 in 23.9 and 24.1, respectively.
The Phoenix swept the top three spots in the 400. Senior Jude Lawrenz won the race in 55.5, followed by sophomore teammates Will Archer (57.0) and John Balge (57.0).
Sophomores Sam Splinter and James Knapp finished 1-2 in the 800 in 2:03 and 2:17. Junior Eliott Heiderich won the 3,200 in 10:25 while junior Levi Panitzke was third (11.27).
Sophomore Elijah Dolan won the 300 hurdles in 44.8 and took second in the 110 high hurdles in 18.7.
The 400 relay team of junior Noah Micheel, seniors Chuy Medina and Pederson and junior Micah Ziemer placed third in 48.5.
The 800 relay team of Ziemer, juniors Arthur Robinson and Micheel and senior Lucas Holtz won in 1:33.2. The 1,600 relay team of Splinter, Lawrenz, Robinson and Holtz wn in 3:34.7.
The 3,200 relay team of freshman Andrew Holz, sophomores Dan Hoogervorst and Knapp and junior Ezekiel Finkbeiner won in 9:15.6.
Medina placed second in the shot put (39-3) and discus (126-7). Sophomore Paxton Clements was third in the discus (109-1).
The Phoenix swept the top three spots in the high jump. Junior Cal Eckert won at 5 feet, 8 inches. Freshman Gabriel Nottling also cleared 5-8 and took second on tiebreaker criterion. Sophomore Camden Theesfeld took third (5-6).
Junior Cal Eckert placed second in the long jump (18-9 1/2). Robinson was second in the triple jump (40-7 1/4).
Luther Prep’s girls beat Poynette 101.5-30.5 and lost to Columbus 80-65.
Sophomores Sophia Schroeder and Maddie de Galley finished second and third in the 100 in 13.5 and 14.0, respectively. Freshman Brianna Wiedenhoeft and Schroeder took second and third in the 200 in 28.0 and 29.1, respectively.
Sophomore Elise Schwatz and freshman Anna Haakenson placed second and third in the 400 in 1:06.9 and 1:13.3, respectively.
Sophomore Calliope Horn won the 800 in 2:28.3 while junior Elizabeth Backus took second in 2:32.5. Junior Sarah Felsing was third in the 1,600 in 6:22.
Sophomores Mary Backus and McCall Koelpin took second and third in the 300 hurdles in 52.6 and 54.7, respectively.
In the 400 relay, the team of Maddie deGalley, freshmen Sadie Metzger and Brianna Weidenhoef and sophomore Sophia Schroeder placed second in 54.78 while the team of sophomore Eda Kim, junior Eliana Mittelstadt, freshman Pearl Brandt and sophomore Samara James took third in 58.8.
The 800 relay team of de Galley, Metzger, freshman Emma Bondow and Brandt finished second in 2:01.
The 1,600 relay team of Schwartz, Elizabeth Backhaus, sophomore C Pim and Horn won in 4:22.3. The 3,200 relay team of junior Alexis Veenhuis, Haakenson, sophomore Emma Bickelhaupt and freshman Claire Norton won in 12:37.9.
Sweeping the top three spots in the shot put were sophomore Harper Brands (32-4), junior Ruth Frick (27-11) and sophomore Naomi Bortulin (26-8).
Sweeping the top three spots in the discus were Frick (82-0), junior Mikaela Koester (74-11) and freshman Kayla Belter (65-8).
Mittelstadt was third in the high jump (4-8). Pim won the long jump (17-6 3/4).
