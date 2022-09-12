PEWAUKEE — Watertown’s boys soccer team lost to Pewaukee 2-0 Saturday. The Goslings could only muster two shots in the match to the Pirates’ 12.
“After our good result at Waunakee Thursday night, this is a big disappointment,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“It’s one thing for an opponent to beat you, but this match was more about our mistakes than anything. We didn’t mark well, we sent two of our corner kicks out of bounds before we could get a shot, and we were called for four bad throw-ins.
“These things just can’t happen. They’re the basics and until we can accomplish the basics, we’ll continue to have poor results. Our attack remains anemic as well with only three goals so far this season. We build up and create well, but have difficulty finishing, despite focusing a lot of our training time on it.
“The positive is that we all know these guys can play really good soccer and they don’t quit. They are staying unified and continue to function as a family. They just need to keep working on figuring out how to play strong and with confidence consistently. We host Milton on Tuesday and they are a solid and well coached team with excellent results this season. We’ll need to play a lot better to get a good result against them.”
Watertown’s JV defeated Pewaukee JV 4-1
PEWAUKEE 2, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0 — 0
Pewaukee 1 1 — 2
P — Gaetano Asciutto 20:00
P — Jacob Gariepy 61:00
Saves — W (Roberto Ortega, Jr 6), P (Michael Griffin 2)
