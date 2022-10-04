PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt punched a return ticket to the state tournament by tying for second with a round of 82 at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Prairie du Chien Country Club.

Schmidt, who placed second at last season’s state tournament, shot 40 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole in tying with Portage senior Ella Denure. Lancaster junior Brianna Kirsch won the 47-player event with a 6-over round of 78.

Load comments