JOHNSON CREEK - Sophomore Dominique Patterson won three events as Johnson Creek's girls went 3-0 at the Trailways South quadrangular hosted by the Bluejays on Tuesday.
Johnson Creek's girls pulled out a one-point victory over Abundant Life, 61-60. The Bluejays also beat Palmyra-Eagle 84-53 and Madison Country Day 87-22.
Patterson won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), long jump (16-4 1/2) and triple jump (34-10 1/2), an event in which she improved her own school record.
Senior Brittany Rue won the 200 in 28.04 and took second in the 100 (13.52). Sophomore Rylee Hucke won the 1,600 in 6:06.70. She also ran a PR in the 3200 (13:06.9), improving her school record, and placing third.
Senior Brooklyn Patterson won the pole vault (6-0). Senior Kylie Hehr won the discus (107-2). Sophomore Karah Butler won the shot put (29-7 1/4).
Natalie Frey took second in the discus (91-9). Frey and Lillian Braun tied for third in the shot put (28-2 3/4).
Kassie Gosh placed third in the 800 in 2:55.38.
Ramiya Siewert was third in the long jump (13-5 1/2) and triple jump (29-7 1/2).
Johnson Creek's boys finished 0-3.
Junior Tyler Skogman won the pole vault (10-0), improving his school record. He also broke the school record in the 3200 (11:04.15) and took second. Khang Chau took second and Ben Trudell took third in the pole vault after each cleared 8-0.
Evan Chowanec took second and Connor Gerstner took third in the 1,600 in 5:39 and 5:56, respectively.
Team scores - girls: Palmyra-Eagle 100, Madison Country Day 15; Johnson Creek 84, Palmyra-Eagle 53; Johnson Creek 87, Madison Country Day 22; Abundant Life 77, Palmyra-Eagle 54; Abundant Life 95, Madison Country Day 18; Johnson Creek 61, Abundant Life 60
Team scores - boys: Palmyra-Eagle 88, Madison Country Day 30; Palmyra-Eagle 99, Johnson Creek 41; Madison Country Day 68, Johnson Creek 54; Palmyra-Eagle 67, Abundant Life 66; Abundant Life 97, Madison Country Day 30; Abundant Life 113, Johnson Creek 23
