OREGON — Once again, Watertown put on a good show but came up short.
Junior quarterback Reece Kamrath completed 17-of-26 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, but costly mistakes left the Goslings on the wrong end of a 28-21 Badger Large loss to Oregon on Friday.
"Great game,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “Offensively, I thought we played really well. We were able to move the ball up and down the field. Reece probably played the best game of his career thus far. We got some deep plays over the top with Zach Scher and Brady Schauer.
“We hit some different routes across the middle, got the run game going with a variety of guys in backfield. We executed well, but there were probably a few times where we shot selves in foot with bad snaps or someone making a mental mistake.”
Scher had another monster game receiving with six catches for 130 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter which gave Watertown (0-4, 0-2 in conference) an early 7-0 lead.
Oregon (3-1, 2-0) tied it later in the quarter on a 19-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Cameron Gates to sophomore running back Devin Rice, then took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by junior running back Maximus Mathews.
The Goslings drove to Oregon’s 1-yard line late in the half, but a high snap over Kamrath’s lead killed the drive.
Watertown tied the game early in the fourth quarter on Kamrath’s 2-yard TD toss to junior receiver Landon Fendt. The Panthers regained the lead on a 48-yard score from Mathews, followed by 4-yard TD run by sophomore running back Christian Gates. That was one set up by a long punt return.
The Goslings worked quickly and pulled within seven on Kamrath’s second 2-yard scoring pass to Fendt of the game, then went for an onside kick with 45 seconds left.
“We felt like we had it, but it was ruled simultaneous possession, and the refs gave them the ball,” coach Kamrath said. “It was a great high school football game. We made five or ten really big mistakes that ended up costing us. As well as we played for the majority of the game, when you make those mistakes against good teams, it’s hard to find a way to win."
Mathews led Oregon with 14 carries for 135 yards and two scores.
Ryan Bergman led Watertown’s defense with 12 total tackles. Tanner Peirick and Xander Allen each had seven and Braden Holleman finished with six.
“Our defense did a good job on the run game most of the night,” coach Kamrath said. “There were a couple times we missed a tackle and they broke it for big plays.”
Fendt had 10 catches for 86 yards and added seven rushes for 27 yards. Two bad snaps netting minus-26 yards left Watertown with 23 rushing yards as a team.
Freshman kicker Davis Cashin was 3-for-3 on extra points for the Goslings, who travel to face Waunakee (5-0, 2-0) next Friday.
“Waunakee is still a spread team,” coach Kamrath said. “They have great guys on the perimeter and in the backfield. They are super similar to what we do offensively, but they are just bigger up front on both sides. They run it first and use play action out of it.
“They have played a lot of different defenses against us. Every team we play has played some type of two high safety with a man underneath to put pressure on Reece to find windows. We got better at running ball, which is encouraging.
"They continue to reload. We'll come in there with nothing to lose and give it everything we have."
OREGON 28, WATERTOWN 21
Watertown 7 0 0 14 — 21
Oregon 7 7 0 14 — 28
First Quarter
W — Scher 20 pass from Kamrath (Cashin kick)
O — Rice 19 pass from Ca. Gates (Dosher kick)
Second Quarter
O — Mathews 7 run (Dosher kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Fendt 2 pass from Kamrath (Cashin kick)
O — Mathews 48 run (kick failed)
O — Ch. Gates 4 run (Rice pass from Ca. Gates)
W — Fendt 2 pass from Kamrath (Cashin kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: W 13, O 14. By rush: W 2, O 9. By pass: W 8, O 1. By penalty: W 3, O 4. Total offense: W 268, O 309. Rushing: W 20-23, O 43-265. Passing: W 245, O 44. Fumbles-lost: W 1-0, 0 0-0. Penalties: W 5-40, O 11-88
Individual statistics — Rushing: W Fendt 7-27, O Mathews 14-135. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — W Kamrath 17-26-0, O Cam. Gates 4-7-0. Receiving: W Scher 6-130, Wendt 10-86, O Rice 2-33
