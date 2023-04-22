HUSTISFORD — Palmyra-Eagle swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 4-0 and 11-1 in a Trailways South baseball doubleheader on Friday.
Duncan Ireland’s grand slam in the top of the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie in the first game. Devin Patrick worked all seven innings for Palmyra-Eagle (7-2, 6-2 in conference) and earned the decision, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking none.
Casey Grudzinski took the loss for Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-5, 2-4), allowing four earned runs on four hits with strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Grudzinski also had two of his team’s three hits.
Patrick led the way at the plate for the Panthers in the second game with four RBIs. Sean Dooley and Noah Taylor each had two hits. Taylor worked all five innings to earn the decision, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking none.
Andy Maas took the loss for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
Game 1
PALMYRA-EAGLE 4, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
Palmyra-Eagle 000 000 4 — 4 4 2
Husty/Dodge 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Leading hitters — PE (Patrick 2B, Ireland HR), HD (Grudzinski 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE (Patrick 7-3-0-0-9-0), HD (Grudzinski 7-4-4-4-8-1)
Game 2
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1
Hustisford/Dodgeland 000 10 — 1 3 0
Palmyra-Eagle 301 07 — 11 9 2
Leading hitters — HD (Wagner 2B), PE (Dooley 2x2, Taylor 2x, Patrick 2B, Millis 2B, Ireland 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Maas L 1-2-3-3-1-2, Peplinski 1.1-1-1-1-1, Davis 1.2-0-0-0-1-0, Cotter 0.1-5-6-6-1-0, Ottery 0.0-0-1-1-0-3, Schreiber 0.0-1-0-0-0-0)
