HUSTISFORD — Palmyra-Eagle swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 4-0 and 11-1 in a Trailways South baseball doubleheader on Friday.

Duncan Ireland’s grand slam in the top of the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie in the first game. Devin Patrick worked all seven innings for Palmyra-Eagle (7-2, 6-2 in conference) and earned the decision, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking none.

