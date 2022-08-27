JOHNSON CREEK — Palmyra-Eagle’s football team snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 20-14 victory over Johnson Creek on Friday at Glover Field.
In a game featuring back-up quarterbacks, P-E sophomore Willson Jones won the duel, completing 10-of-16 passes for 131 yards including a 46-yard TD pass to senior James Merryfield in the second quarter to give the visiting Panthers a 7-0 halftime lead.
Palmyra-Eagle (1-1) extended its lead to 14-0 in the third quarter on senior Duncan Ireland’s 23-yard fumble return. The Panthers went up 20-0 on sophomore Dylan Reiner’s 5-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.
Johnson Creek (0-2) scored two late touchdowns. Junior running back Silas Hartz scored on a 7-yard run and Taylor Joseph ran in the two-point conversion with 7 minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation. Hartz scored again on a blocked kick return with four seconds left.
The Bluejays are expected to be without junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow for two weeks due to injury.
"Emotionally and physically, we did not play well,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “I put the majority of the blame on myself. Credit Palmyra-Eagle. They did what they had to do and won.
"We beat ourselves tonight. We jumped offside and had bad snaps and missed blocks. We were just dysfunctional all night long.
"Defensively, they scored on a fluke play on a fumble where a lineman ran it in for a touchdown. They also beat us on a long pass. Credit Palmyra-Eagle for making plays. This is a tough loss, one of the toughest I can remember.”
Merryfield had four catches for 70 yards for the Panthers. Riener rushed 12 times for 66 yards. Ireland led the defense with 13 total tackles.
Johnson Creek hosts Milwaukee School of Excellence on Thursday. Palmyra-Eagle travels to play Cambridge on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.