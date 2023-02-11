PALMYRA -- Ayden Lawson led three players in double figures with 12 points and host Palmyra-Eagle stormed past Johnson Creek 58-25 in Trailways South boys basketball on Friday.

Lawson hit four first-half 3s, while Devin Patrick scored nine of his 11 before the break and Isaac Perez chipped in 10 for the Panthers (11-10, 5-5 in conference).

