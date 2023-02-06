MILTON — One of Owen Sjoberg’s buddies brought a sign to Watertown’s first wrestling dual meet of the season bearing the phrase “SJO TIME.”
It sure has been, all season long.
The Watertown sophomore’s dynamic run in the 195-pound weight class continued on Saturday when he won his weight class to lead the Goslings to a third place team finish at the Badger Conference tournament.
Sjoberg (38-5) began the day with a quarterfinal pin in 1 minute, 59 seconds over Sauk Prairie’s Lane Albers, then scored an 8-0 major decision in the semifinals over Waunakee senior Jack Schweitzer, a two-time state qualifier.
In the title match, Sjoberg earned a 14-5 major decision over Oregon’s Tayler Wald (28-9).
Wald pinned Sjoberg in the third period at the Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie in December, but the rematch was a different story.
“I was sick that day for Sun Prairie,” Sjoberg said. “I just wasn’t feeling confident. it was tied up at the end, but he got a throw on me and I just wasn’t ready for it.”
Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan additionally noted that Sjoberg faced a tough leg rider in the match leading up the first meeting with Wald.
“We put him in a tough position against a really good leg rider,” Logan said. “He won the match, but he got beat up.”
Sjoberg set the tone quickly in the finals, finishing a single leg takedown 30 seconds into the first period. Wald escaped with 50 seconds left in the period, but spent the rest of the match forcing throw attempts which Sjoberg countered repeatedly. He turned one of those counters in a takedown and two-point near fall just before the first period buzzer.
“He kept going for throws and I knew what was coming, so I was ready for it,” Sjoberg said. “After I got the two near fall at the end of the period, I was feeling confident.”
Wald chose down to start the second period and scored another escape in 40 seconds, but Sjoberg burned him again at the buzzer for another takedown and an 8-2 lead.
“It was a slide by to a snatch single and I just dumped him down to the mat,” Sjoberg said.
Sjoberg chose down to start the third period and instantly reversed Wald to his back.
“I knew from Sun Prairie that he wasn’t really good on top, that I could get out,” Sjoberg said. “That’s why my coach had me go down.”
From there, Sjoberg gave up an escape and a stalling point, then scored twice on counters in the final minute for the final margin.
“(Wald) was a tough kid,” Logan said. “We knew he had some upper body prowess. Owen’s really good at countering that.”
Sjoberg showed plenty of promise as a freshman, winning 30 matches at 170. He’s come a long way since, including a sixth place finish at the prestigious On the Water tournament in late December.
“I got in the weight room this summer and I just started getting into the wrestling room earlier, so I was a lot more in shape,” Sjoberg said. “I was able to work on stuff from last year. A lot of the guys at (OTW) were ranked. After that one, I knew I was wrestling the best. I wanted to win conference this season and make it to state, but now, my goal has changed. I want to at least place at state.”
That certainly wouldn’t surprise his coaches.
“He just doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Logan said. “He’s certainly our best wrestler in terms of technique. Hard worker. Great addition to the team.”
Watertown junior Braden Holleman also made the finals and placed second at 182.
Holleman (30-12) pinned Monona Grove/McFarland’s at 1:14 of the quarterfinals, then pulled out a 4-2 decision over Milton’s Quinn Williams in the semifinals. In the title match, Holleman lost a 7-3 decision to Sauk Prairie’s Grant Sorg,
“He’s giving up a lot of weight,” Logan said. “He’s a 170-pounder wrestling up at 182. It’s just the way our team lays out. If those kids want to drop, they knock a buddy out of the position and it costs us team points. He’s stepping up for the team.
“He’s a good leader, acting like a captain with taking that on without any complaining. He was pumped. He was ready for today. He really wanted that badly. I think he wrestled well. He just came up on the short end of a couple scrambles. I don’t fault the wrestling in any way. He gave it everything he had.”
Freshman Ben Logan (120) and junior Logan Hespe (170) each placed third.
Logan (26-11) lost a 2-1 decision to Reedsburg’s Boe Severson in the quarterfinals, then bounced back with three pins including a fall over Severson at 1:44 of a rematch in the third place match.
Hespe (32-11) won a 3-0 decision over Beaver Dam’s Mason Grow in the quarterfinals, then lost by fall in 33 seconds to Fort Atkinson senior Aiden Worden, who went on to win the weight class. Hespe won his final two matches with a 10-5 decision and a medical forfeit.
Junior Ryan Bergman placed fourth at 152. Bergman (36-10) finished the day 3-2 with one major decision and one decision.
Junior Finn Mulligan placed fifth at 113. Mulligan (22-17) went 3-2 with two pins and a 7-0 decision.
Freshman Damien Ortega (126), junior Frank Wilkowski (160), junior Tyler Habersetzer (220) and sophomore Nathan Potsma (220) each placed sixth. Ortega (19-9) went 2-3 with one pin and one decision. Wilkowski (17-6) went 2-3 with one pin. Habersetzer (24-14) went 2-3 with one pin and one decision. Postma (15-7) went 2-3 with two pins.
Junior Marlon Muniz (145) placed seventh. Muniz (18-23) went 3-2 with three pins.
Freshman Joe Logan (21-16) went 1-3 with one major decision at 132. Sophomore Owin Walsh (20-15) went 1-2 with one pin at 138.
“I think we underperformed a little,” coach Logan said. “I can think of five matches just off the top of my head that we could have won, where we came up on the short end. It was never a matter of not giving everything they had. Tons of hard work and effort. Most of those were freshmen and sophomores who were coming up short. Totally understandable. As they mature the next couple years, we’ll come out on the right side of those scrambles.”
The Goslings improved from a sixth place finish at the conference tournament a year ago.
“We have every weight filled out this year with good varsity guys,” Sjoberg said. “We don’t have any seniors, but we’re still doing pretty good. I am excited for next year.”
Watertown enters the postseason next weekend, traveling to the Oconomowoc regional on Saturday.
“We’ve got a tough route,” coach Logan said. “We’ll give it everything we have and hopefully things will work out.”
Team scores: Reedsburg 293, Milton 273.5, Watertown 217, Stoughton 213.5, Beaver Dam 197, Waunakee 197.5, Portage 177, Sauk Prairie 177, Oregon 143, Monroe 116, Baraboo 104, Fort Atkinson 70.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 67.5, Mount Horeb 61, DeForest 28
