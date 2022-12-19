WEST ALLIS—Owen Sjoberg won the 195-pound weight class to lead Watertown’s wrestlers to a fifth place finish at the E.H. Stech Invitational this past weekend.
Six Watertown wrestlers placed at the two-day event. The Goslings scored 149 points.
“We thought that the boys wrestled very hard this weekend, and we were happy with much of what we saw,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “It’s still early in the season, and there’s a considerable amount to work on, but we continue to head in the right direction.
“I’m very encouraged by the early round success that we’ve had at each of our three tournaments so far. The boys come ready to wrestle, and they’ve managed to put up great numbers in the win column in the first round or two. That positions us to challenge for higher and higher positions amongst our competitors.
“To date, all the teams that have placed ahead of us at our tournaments are top ranked teams in the state. Hopefully, we won’t be content to stay in that second tier, but as I said, we have a little more work to do before we can breach that obstacle.”
Sjoberg (15-2) pinned West Allis Hale’s Brody Sardina in 1 minute, 35 seconds to reach the quarterfinals, where he pinned Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood’s Makhi Rodgers in 2:59.
In the semifinals on Saturday, Sjoberg pinned Kenosha Christian Life’s Sam Wilson in 3:58. Sjoberg took the title when he earned a 7-2 decision over Germantown’s Alex Pluta (15-4) in the finals.
“Owen is driven to improve, and he always gives his best,” Logan said. “He sets a great example for his teammates. I love his workman attitude and wrestling curiosity. He’s always looking to improve.”
Braden Holleman placed fourth at 182. Holleman (12-6) finished 4-2 with one pin and two decisions.
“Braden Holleman went 4-2 in a very tough 182 pound division to claim fourth place, upgrading his hardware from last year,” Logan said. “Braden continues to wrestle tough and he’s making incremental progress each week.”
Three Goslings placed fifth. Ben Logan (120) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision to improve to 11-6. Ryan Bergman (152) went 5-2 with three pins and one decision to improve to 15-4. Logan Hespe (170) went 5-2 with four pins to improve to 14-5.
Placing sixth for Watertown were Finn Mulligan (113), Marlon Muniz (145) and Tyler Habersetzer (220). Mulligan (10-8) went 3-3 with three decisions. Muniz (7-11) went 3-3 with one decision and one pin. Habersetzer (12-7) finished 4-3 with two decisions and one pin.
“With the exception of Bergman, they all finished well above their seed, and Bergman matched his No. 5 position,” coach Logan said. “That’s impressive. In fact, our seed-placement differential was 26 which means that we placed 26 steps above where we were predicted to perform.
“Though they continue to exceed outsider expectations, we know they have even more potential and are excited to continue helping them find ways to realize that. We are blessed to work with some amazing young men and women and are fortunate for the opportunity.”
Angel Ortega (126) finished 3-2 with two pins and is currently 7-4. Joe Logan (132) went 2-2 with two pins to move his record to 10-6. Owin Walsh (138) went 3-2 with one pin and is now 7-6. Pierce Detert (160) finished 2-2. Oliver Geraths (195) went 1-2. Heavyweight Evan Cappetta finished 1-2 with one pin.
Watertown hosts Waunakee in a dual on Thursday.
Team scores: Mukwanago 250, Coleman 223, Germantown 217.5, Wisconsin Rapids 211.5, Watertown 149, New Berlin 145.5, Franklin 129, West Allis Central 84, West Allis Hale 71.5, Wauwatosa 71.5, Kenosha Christian Life 67, South Milwaukee 61.5, Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood 61.5, Waukesha North 56, Janesville Craig 54, Waterford 51, Whitnall/Greendale 49, Whitefish Bay/Dominican/USM 42, Grafton 37, Milwaukee Lutheran 27, Greenfield 21, Milwaukee Hamilton/Tech 12
