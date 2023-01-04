OSHKOSH—Watertown’s wrestlers placed 27th out of 68 teams with 99 points at the 2022 Lourdes On The Water Wrestling Classic held Thursday and Friday.
The Goslings advanced five wrestlers to the second day of competition.
“We have run into some adversity this past week and some of the guys are hurting, but they managed to dig deep, wrestle through adversity, and pull together in the midst of difficult circumstances,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.
Owen Sjoberg led the Goslings with a sixth place finish at 195.
Sjoberg (20-5) wrestled eight matches at the tournament and won five of them, finishing with three pins and one decision to improve his record to 20-5.
“Owen wrestled hard in the quarterfinals, but fell short to a more experienced opponent in undefeated Mitchell Thompson (11-0) from Kewaunee,” Logan said.
“Thompson, who placed second at 182 last year in the D2 WIAA State Tournament, proved too high a hurdle for Owen, but he did a number of things well in the match that could have gone either way. You never feel like he is out of the match when Owen wrestles.
“He doesn’t make many mistakes, but this time, he just ran into a great measuring stick. We believe he is right on the cusp of a breakthrough. After a 30-win freshman season, he is showing great progress toward that next step and I cannot fault his effort. He’s working hard, having fun, and making strides.”
Juniors Ryan Bergman (152), Logan Hespe (160), Braden Holleman (182) went 3-1 on the first day, and Tyler Habersetzer (220) went 4-1.
Bergman placed ninth at 152. Bergman (21-6) finished 6-2 with two pins, two decisions and an 11-0 major decision over Waterloo’s Jacob Soter (18-6).
Hespe (160) finished 3-2 with two pins and one decision to improve his record to 17-7.
Holleman (182) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision and is currently 15-8.
Habersetzer (220) went 4-2 with one pin and one decision to improve to 15-9.
Angel Ortega (126) went 2-2 with two pins to move his record to 9-6.
Joe Logan (132) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision. He is currently 12-8.
Owin Walsh (138) also finished 2-2 with one pin and one decision. His record is 10-8.
Marlon Muniz went 1-2 at 145.
Heavyweight Evan Cappetta finished 2-2 with one pin and one decision.
“On the whole, we continue to wrestle hard,” coach Logan said.
“I cannot question the boys’ effort and heart and the kids we are losing to are clearly better wrestlers in most cases. We are winning the matches we should be winning (on paper), and losing the ones where we are clearly the underdog. Now we need to start winning some of the matches where we are not favored.
“We need to find ways to steal a point here or there in those trough matches and believe we can do it. I have confidence that we are heading in that direction and we saw several near hits toward that goal on day 1.
“I’m proud of the boys and their attitudes. This is a great group of young athletes.”
Watertown’s girls wrestlers compete at the Brookfield Central tournament on Saturday. The boys team hosts Waunakee in a conference dual on Friday, Jan. 13.
Pirates 51st at OTW Classic
Waterloo finished 51st at the On The Water Classic with 43 points.
“We ended up taking eight wrestlers,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “It’s a 68 team field and we knew it would be tougher competition from Division 1, 2 and 3 schools. We had three make it to the second day. That’s a good feat for anyone to make it.”
Jacob Soter’s 12th place finish at 152 led the Pirates. Soter (18-6) went 4-4 with two pins and one decision.
“Placing at this tournament is definitely an accomplishment in itself, Schuster said. “He had a really good tournament. He beat a couple kids who he was neck with.
“In the round of 16, he got caught and pinned. On the back side of the bracket, he did a nice job battling. In the placement matches, we met our match against a tough kid from Watertown and Campbellsport.”
Trevor Firari (160) finished 3-2 with one pin and one major decision. He lost by fall in Round 3 of the championship round and lost a 5-0 decision in his second consolation round match to Reedsburg’s Peyton Fry.
“I thought 160 was the toughest bracket there,” Schuster said.
“Trevor was winning 5-3 when (he got pinned). We put him down and he has an elbow issue and a couple wrestlers decided to start targeting that arm. We had to go to these types of tournaments so we could know what we can focus on. It was a frustrating day for him, but quite a learning opportunity.”
Ryan Sturgill (132) finished 3-2 with three pins to improve to 15-8.
“Ryan wrestled very tough competition,” Schuster said. “He wrestled a couple higher seeds when he got into the blood round. He wrestled a kid from Campbellsport who was losing the whole match. Ryan took a nice, deep shot but got caught and pinned. He probably should have won.
“All these kids are very good wrestlers. We know we can hang with a lot of those other kids.”
Dakota Sturgill (138) went 1-2 with one pin and is currently 9-7.
Owen Koele (120), Ryan Fugate (145) and Ian Spoke (195) finished 1-2.
Andy Carillo (195) finished 1-2 with one pin.
“Dakota had a win,” Schuster said. “Andy Carillo had a win. It was their first time being there. Our goal was to get a good learning experience, where we match up with other kids in the state as we get ready for conference duals.”
The Pirates competed in a quadrangular against Columbus, Deerfield and Rio/Fall River at Columbus today. They travel to Watertown for a triple dual against Luther Prep and Living Word Lutheran next Tuesday. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Waterloo hosts the Capitol South duals. The Pirates will attempt to win a third straight conference title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.