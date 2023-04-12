OMRO — Ava Stachura scored two goals and added an assist in Omro’s 3-1 Flyway Conference victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday.
Omro (2-0) struck first on Stachura’s first goal in the seventh minute. Senior defender Rena Harvey equalized in the 24th minute for HD United (0-1-1).
"We started the game on our heels but after they scored on a through pass to Sturchura ,we picked up our intensity and had numerous great opportunities to tie the game up,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"That is when Rena sprinted up on a clearance an hit a high one touch shot from 40 yards out that bounced in front of the keeper and over her head into the goal.
"The rest of the first half, we played very solid had more opportunities to take the lead. Going into halftime with a tie score and the momentum I felt very good about the way things were going."
The halftime rest did not preserve HD's momentum and within two minutes, Stachura sent a cross over the defense to Holly Beck on the left side and she beat the defense to the ball and fired a shot that keeper Claryssa Klentz got her hand on, but could not track it down before it crossed the goal line.
Stachura added an insurance goal at the 54-minute mark.
"After that second goal, we did rebound and play pretty well but they put the third goal in on poor defensive clearance that Stachura blocked and raced to the goal and pushed the ball by our keeper as she came out,” Hopfinger said.
“We had a couple very good shots in the last 10 minutes that looked like they were in but both were knocked away by their keeper.
"Both teams had the same amount of chances (with nine shots on goal each). Ours just did not find the back of the net as often as theirs. Overall, considering Omro is one of the top teams in the Flyway, I feel good about the fact we played them even for most of the game and controlled much of the first half. Once we get our teamwork consistent and our endurance built up, I feel this is a game we can win as the season progresses.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland travels to play Campellsport on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
