Lily Oiler’s win at No. 1 singles was the lone victory for the Goslings in a 6-1 loss to DeForest on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
That’s not to say there weren’t other highlights.
Lily Oiler’s win at No. 1 singles was the lone victory for the Goslings in a 6-1 loss to DeForest on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
That’s not to say there weren’t other highlights.
“Despite the team score I’m really proud of our effort in this match against a solid team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“I’ve been saying it all season, but our biggest weakness is simply inexperience. We haven’t been in these situations. But I’m seeing the growth every day and the girls need to focus on that. We just need to continue to learn from the losses and focus on what we can control. I told the girls tonight that we will be a better team tomorrow and an even better team come tournament time.”
Oiler came up with a statement victory with her 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Chloe Knutson.
“That’s a huge win for Lily against a really good opponent,” Dobbins said. “Chloe hits with a lot of pace and can rip the groundstrokes, but Lily took away her weapons and made her work really hard to win points. Lily is such a competitor and shows a ton of mental toughness in these tight matches. She won the big points tonight and played to her strengths. It was a lot of fun to watch her play this one.”
Rylee Bilgrien lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Maddy Braatz took her opponent to three sets in defeat at No. 4 singles, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis. Ava Ashenfelter played a close first set at No. 3 singles.
“Despite the loss, I was really impressed with how Rylee fought in her match,” Dobbins said. “This was the best I have seen her play this season. Her opponent was attacking the net but Rylee stayed calm and was hitting with confidence. She has been working so hard and I can see the progress. She can take a lot from this match going forward.”
Watertown travels to play Beaver Dam on Thursday.
DeForest 6, Watertown 1
Singles
No. 1 — Lily Oiler (W) def. Chloe Knutson (D) 7-6(6), 6-2
No. 2 — Kaiya Hegarty (D) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 — Joanna Wells (D) def. Ava Ashenfelter (W) 7-5, 6-1
No. 4 — Grace Galbraith (D) def. Maddy Braatz (W) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Catencamp/Golliher (D) def. Lauren Kwapil/Kaitlyn Narkis (W) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
No. 2 — Finnegan/O’Connor (D) def. Abby Murray/Alora Thomas (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — Volz/Schmidt (D) def. Kara Burke/Addy Frame (W) 6-4, 6-2
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.