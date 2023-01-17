The Goslings pulled out a special set in the closing seconds in an attempt to tie the game.
It didn’t go down, allowing Oconomowoc to get out of WHS with a 61-59 nonconference win over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Monday.
Oconomowoc (6-7) trailed 9-4 in opening minutes, but scored 11 of the game’s next 16 points to take a 15-14 lead. The lead changed hands several times from there, but the Raccoons gained seperation and went up seven. They ultimately took a 36-30 lead into the break.
Senior guard Joshua Looman led three Raccoons in double figures with 14 points, including four of his team’s eight 3-pointers. Junior guards Lukas Hoffman and Phillip Borgman added 13 each. Cooney made 10 of 13 free throw attempts in the second half and seven Raccoons scored in the second half.
Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel scored eight points in each for a team-high 16 points for Watertown (1-13). Senior forward Ethan Johnson added 14. Sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen added 13.
The Goslings continued to light it up beyond the arc with 10 triples, but were out rebounded once again and gave up some second chance points.
“Another absolute heartbreaker,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “We played so well tonight. Our execution was good enough to win tonight, we just came out on the wrong end tonight. So proud of these guys and I know they will keep bouncing back.”
Watertown (1-13) travels to play Monroe on Saturday at 12:40 p.m. in a Badger Challenge game.
JV falls, JV2 wins: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 55-44. Xavier Martinez led the Goslings with 13 points. Davis Cashin and Carsten Hurtgen each added eight points. Watertown’s JV2 team won 59-44. Hayden Doede led the way with 17 points. Chance Kortendick added 14 and Maximos Olivos added nine.
Oconomowoc 36 25 — 61
Watertown 30 29 — 59
Oconomowoc (fg ft-fta tp) — Hoffman 4 5-6 13, Mayfield 2 0-0 5, Borgman 4 2-2 13, Aiudley 2 4-7 8, Looman 4 2-2 14, Conigliaro 0 1-2 1, Voigt 2 0-0 4, Arndt 1 1-2 3 Ttoals 19 15-21 61
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Schewel 5 3-3 16, Kranz 3 0-0 8, J. Hurtgen 5 0-2 13, Cal. Hurtgen 2 1-3 7, Schauer 0 1-2 1, Jonson 6 2-6 14 Totals 21 7-16 59
Three-point goals — O (Mayfield, Borgman 3, Looman 4), W (Schwefel 3, Kranz 2, J. Hurtgen 3, Cal. Hurtgen 2)
Total fouls — O 18, W 15
