Brett Schwefel
Watertown sophomore guard Brett Schwefel drives the baseline during a boys basketball game against Oconomowoc on Monday at WHS. Schwefel led the Goslings with 16 points in a 61-59 loss.

 Kevin Wilson

The Goslings pulled out a special set in the closing seconds in an attempt to tie the game.

It didn’t go down, allowing Oconomowoc to get out of WHS with a 61-59 nonconference win over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Monday.

